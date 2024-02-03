North Northamptonshire Council Approves 207-Home Plan in Stanton Cross Development

In a move to bolster the county's housing supply, the North Northamptonshire Council has given its nod for a plan to construct over 200 homes as part of the Stanton Cross sustainable urban extension situated east of Wellingborough. The plan, managed by the Vistry Group, is an integral piece of the larger Stanton Cross project, which is set to provide a whopping 3,650 homes to the county once completed.

Stanton Cross: A Sustainable Urban Extension

The Stanton Cross development is not merely a housing project, but an ambitious sustainable urban extension. Given initial planning permission in 2008, it aims to transform the region with a blend of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. The project includes plans for a sprawling 47-hectare park, a bustling neighborhood center, schools, and other infrastructural enhancements. The project is expected to reach completion by 2033, infusing a fresh lease of life into the county.

Focus on Mixed Tenure Homes

The latest batch of approved homes will be delivered by Vistry Group, a provider known for its emphasis on affordable mixed tenure homes. The approved plan includes a mix of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, totaling 207 units, all designed with a focus on 2 to 2.5 storey structures. Although this phase does not include affordable housing, the overall development is bound by a requirement to meet a five per cent affordable housing target, ensuring a balance in the county's housing landscape.

A Boost to County's Housing

The approval comes as a significant step towards bolstering the county's housing stock. Some residences within the Stanton Cross project are already in use, marking a promising start. With the addition of the latest 207 units, the project is expected to substantially contribute to the county's housing supply, playing a vital role in shaping the region's urban future.