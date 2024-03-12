Norman Johnson Bids Farewell to Radio Stitch After 40 Years of Uplifting Hospital Patients

Norman Johnson, a dedicated hospital radio DJ known for his soothing voice and eclectic music taste, has announced his retirement from Radio Stitch after an impressive 40-year tenure. Since 1984, Johnson has become a beloved figure across Teesside hospitals, offering musical solace to countless patients at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and James Cook University Hospital.

At 82, Johnson has decided to hang up his headphones, aiming to spend more quality time with his family. Reflecting on his career, Johnson humorously remarked on his longevity in the role and his passion for music that has been a constant source of joy and connection.

Legacy of a Music Lover

Throughout his four decades on air, Johnson has not only entertained patients with his favorite tunes, such as Ken Griffin's Wonderful One and Charles Trenet's La Mer, but he has also fostered a unique community within the hospital walls. His dedication to playing lesser-known musicians and engaging with listeners personally has made his Thanks for the Memories slot a staple of hospital radio.

The impact of his work extends beyond the airwaves, as Johnson's efforts have been instrumental in brightening the days of those facing challenging times in hospital care. His departure marks the end of an era for Radio Stitch, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, friendship, and the power of music.

A Celebrated Farewell

To honor Johnson's remarkable career, colleagues and friends organized a retirement event, which saw the attendance of former Middlesbrough FC goalkeeper Jim Platt. The celebration included heartfelt tributes and the presentation of a signed football shirt and an NHS long service badge to Johnson, highlighting the respect and admiration he has garnered over the years.

Elliot Kennedy, a fellow Radio Stitch presenter, emphasized how Johnson's absence would be deeply felt at the station, praising his unwavering commitment to volunteering and his significant contribution to patient morale through music.