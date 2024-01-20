Norfolk Police's Delayed Response Triggers IOPC Investigation

The quiet town of Costessey, near Norwich, suffered a devastating blow when four members of the same family were found dead under mysterious circumstances. The tragedy is compounded by the fact that the Norfolk Police did not respond to an urgent 999 call made from the family's residence. This lapse in response has led the Norfolk Police to self-refer the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), acknowledging potential failures in their procedures and necessitating thorough scrutiny.

The Unfolding Tragedy and Delayed Response

At 6 am, an emergency call was made from the residence of Bartlomiej Kuczynski, a 45-year-old man, and his daughters aged 12 and seven. Despite the urgency of the call, no police resources were deployed to the location. It was only after a second call from a concerned member of the public at 7 am that the police responded, arriving at the residence by 7:15 am. By then, however, it was too late. The bodies of Kuczynski, his daughters, and a 36-year-old woman were discovered upon the police's arrival.

Self-Referral and the Ensuing Investigation

In light of the delayed response, the Norfolk Police has taken the step to self-refer the incident to the IOPC. This move indicates the police force's recognition of the need for an external investigation into the handling of the initial emergency call. As part of this process, the IOPC will assess the circumstances of the 999 call and determine the level of its investigation. Alongside this, the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team is conducting a rigorous investigation, speaking to witnesses and neighbours, examining local CCTV footage, and carrying out initial scene investigations.

Community Reaction and Future Steps

The tragedy has sent waves of shock and grief through the local community, with neighbours and well-wishers leaving flowers in memory of the deceased. Amidst this, the police have ruled out any third-party involvement, focusing instead on establishing the cause of death through post-mortem examinations. As the investigation continues, the community's support and law enforcement's dedication are imperative to uncovering the truth behind the tragic event.