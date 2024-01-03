en English
Automotive

Noel Edmonds’ Unique Range Rover Goes Up for Auction

BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
Noel Edmonds' Unique Range Rover Goes Up for Auction

Television personality Noel Edmonds has put his distinctive Range Rover up for auction. The 1997 P38 HSE Autobiography model, a one-of-a-kind vehicle, was initially utilized as a testing ground for new designs and technology. Remarkably, this unique Range Rover was constructed to function as a mobile office, equipped with a series of high-tech amenities.

Unveiling A Mobile Office on Wheels

The car featured technology from Edmonds’ company, Unique Group, and was also used by Sony as a promotional tool. This Range Rover, designed with the future in mind, came equipped with a dual phone system, an HP printer, a dedicated laptop station, a VHS system, and a webcam. After its stint as a show vehicle, Edmonds purchased the car to prevent it from being disassembled, preserving its unique history.

A Celebrity Vehicle with a Humble Price Tag

Since then, the Range Rover has changed hands multiple times and clocked up 86,000 miles. Despite its fascinating history and celebrity connection, the auction price is surprisingly low. The highest bid currently stands at £10,000, with an estimated top price of £16,000. Potential buyers, however, are advised that the car may require some work and should be ready to transport their purchase via trailer.

Location and Closing Details

The car is kept in Crewkerne, Somerset, and the auction is set to close at 6 pm on January 3. This auction follows closely on the heels of another recent celebrity car auction, where a BMW previously owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan was put up for bid.

Automotive United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

