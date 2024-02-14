No Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special in the Works, Says Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones dismisses rumors of a new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, setting the record straight on a supposed bidding war between BBC and Netflix. Despite the success of the 2019 festive special, which saw the show return after a 10-year hiatus, Jones confirmed that the recent reports are baseless.

Rumor Debunked

The actress and writer, who co-created the beloved British sitcom with James Corden, has dismissed recent reports suggesting that the duo are working on a new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Jones, who portrays Nessa in the series, took to social media to address the rumors, stating that there are no plans for a new special at this time.

The speculation arose after Deadline reported that Corden and Jones were writing a new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, with filming set to take place this summer. The report suggested that a bidding war had erupted between BBC and Netflix for the rights to broadcast the special.

No Bidding War

Contrary to the claims made in the Deadline article, Jones has confirmed that there is no bidding war taking place between BBC and Netflix. The actress emphasized that the recent reports are nothing more than rumors, and that fans of the show should not get their hopes up for a new special.

The 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special was a massive success, scoring high ratings and winning numerous awards. The special picked up 10 years after the previous installment, and saw James Corden return to his role as Smithy alongside Ruth Jones, Mathew Horne, and Joanna Page.

Corden's Return to the UK

James Corden, who has made a name for himself as a talk show host and presenter of Hollywood events, moved back to the UK last year with his family. The decision to return to his home country was motivated by a desire to spend more time with his loved ones and extended family.

Corden is married to TV producer Julia Carey, and the couple has three children. Despite his high-profile career, Corden is notoriously private about his family and rarely speaks of them in public.

Although there are no plans for a new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special at this time, fans of the show can take solace in the fact that the series remains a beloved part of British television history. With its relatable characters, witty writing, and heartwarming storylines, Gavin and Stacey continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

The Legacy of Gavin and Stacey

Since its debut in 2007, Gavin and Stacey has become a cultural phenomenon, capturing the hearts of millions of viewers in the UK and beyond. The show's unique blend of humor, heart, and relatable characters has made it a standout in the world of British television.

The success of the 2019 Christmas special proves that the love for Gavin and Stacey is still strong, and fans of the show are always eager for more. While there may not be a new special on the horizon, the legacy of Gavin and Stacey lives on, and the show will always hold a special place in the hearts of its fans.

Note: This article is based on the latest information available at the time of writing. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.