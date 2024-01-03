en English
Business

NIRAS Group Acquires Lorien Engineering Solutions in Strategic Move

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
NIRAS Group Acquires Lorien Engineering Solutions in Strategic Move

International consultancy, NIRAS Group, has successfully completed the acquisition of Midlands-based engineering design and project management firm, Lorien Engineering Solutions. The deal, valued at US$21.4 million, was finalized in December, sealing Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) strategic divestment of non-core assets.

A Strategic Move

LTG’s decision to sell Lorien Engineering Solutions was part of a broader strategy to exit non-core areas and focus on its primary business of digital learning and talent management. The proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt and finance potential acquisitions, investing in sectors that align with LTG’s core focus.

Expanding Capabilities

With the acquisition, Lorien Engineering Solutions and its employees have become part of NIRAS Group, a global company advising the food, life science, and advanced manufacturing industries. This move strengthens NIRAS’ market position in the English market and establishes a growth center for competencies and services for NIRAS’ European process industry clients, particularly in Poland.

New Leadership and Integration

Despite the change in ownership, Lorien’s existing management team will maintain their leadership roles within the company. NIRAS Group has also appointed a new board chairman, a new board member, and integrated the Irish company, Dolmen Engineering, into its fold. The integration aims to bolster NIRAS’ position within the European Life Sciences and Food & Beverage sectors.

This acquisition concludes LTG’s planned disposal of two non-core assets, following the earlier closure of a UK apprenticeships business in January 2023. Jonathan Satchell, LTG’s CEO, expressed satisfaction with the acquisition, observing that NIRAS provides a suitable environment for Lorien to expand its services and capabilities.

Business United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

