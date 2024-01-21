Nightwalk 2024: A Nostalgic Journey Through the 80s in Support of North Devon Hospice

The Nightwalk 2024 event, a celebration of North Devon Hospice's 40th anniversary, is preparing to take participants on a nostalgic journey back to the 1980s. Scheduled for Saturday, May 11, the walk will span the distance between Barnstaple and Bideford. This ladies-only event invites participants, encouraged to dress as their favorite 80s icons, to partake in a sponsored walk in support of the hospice's vital services.

Walking for a Cause

The Nightwalk event seeks to raise funds for North Devon Hospice, a beacon of support and care for patients and families grappling with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses in the North Devon area. The hospice has been a pillar for the community for four decades, providing compassionate care and support during some of life's most challenging moments.

A Nostalgic Journey

Featuring routes along the scenic Tarka Trail, the Nightwalk event promises to be more than just a walk. Participants will be immersed in an atmosphere rich with 80s music and nostalgia, creating a unique time-traveling experience. The event is not only a testament to the hospice's longevity and impact but also a celebration of life, love, and community.

Calling for Participation

Event organizers are inviting individuals and groups to register and partake in the Nightwalk 2024 event. Debbie Quick, a previous participant, eloquently shares her moving experience of walking in memory of a friend. She highlights the powerful sense of community fostered by the event, underscoring the Nightwalk's unique blend of charity, remembrance, and celebration. The event is a call to action, urging participants to step back in time, strut their 80s best, and walk for a cause that has touched the heart of the North Devon community for 40 years.