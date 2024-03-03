Nightclub Disturbance in Exeter Road Leads to Assault and Unique Sentencing for Poole Man

Following a disturbance outside Bar SO in Exeter Road, a man was reported for assaulting a female security staff member by biting her hand and breast. The incident, occurring shortly before 2am on Sunday, September 17, last year, led to the arrest of 19-year-old Jack Higgins-Burnett from Pitwines Close in Poole. Higgins-Burnett was later charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court for sentencing on Tuesday, February 27, admitting to the charge.

Details of the Incident and Arrest

Police were dispatched to the scene after reports of the assault. Upon arrival, they detained Higgins-Burnett, taking his details and issuing him a section 35 dispersal notice. Despite this, Higgins-Burnett was reported to have returned to the area around 4.15am, leading to his arrest. This case highlights the swift action taken by local authorities in response to disturbances and assaults in nightlife settings.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

During the court proceedings at Poole Magistrates' Court, Higgins-Burnett admitted to the charges against him. The magistrate handed down a 26-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, in addition to ordering Higgins-Burnett to pay £400 in compensation. Furthermore, in an unusual move, he was banned from entering any bar, nightclub, or public house in England and Wales for six months. This sentencing reflects the court's stance on such assaults and the importance of maintaining safety in nightlife venues.

Implications and Reflections

This case underscores the serious consequences of nightlife disturbances and assaults on security personnel. It highlights not only the legal repercussions for such actions but also the broader societal impact, emphasizing the need for respectful and lawful behavior in public spaces. The unique sentencing may serve as a deterrent to others, reinforcing the importance of safety and security in nightlife environments across England and Wales.