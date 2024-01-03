en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Night-time Lane Closures on A52 to Facilitate Crucial Survey Works

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Night-time Lane Closures on A52 to Facilitate Crucial Survey Works

In a bid to enhance the flow of traffic and overall safety, National Highways has announced imminent lane closures on the A52 motorway at the Nottingham Knight and Wheatcroft Junctions in Nottinghamshire. These closures, targeted to conduct critical survey works, will occur overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday through Friday.

The Necessity of the Survey Works

The primary purpose of the scheduled lane closures is to carry out survey works which include boreholes and trial pits. These investigations are crucial to understand the properties of the underlying ground, which will subsequently inform the optimal implementation of junction improvements. The Nottingham Knight junction will be subject to closures from January 8 to January 23, while the Wheatcroft Junction will experience closures from January 22 to February 1.

Mitigating Public Inconvenience

To lessen the inconvenience to the public, the survey works will be conducted under single lane closures. This ensures that the carriageway remains accessible during the day, with lane closures taking place exclusively during the night. National Highways has emphasized that these works are being scheduled for night hours to minimize disruption to the public and maintain a safe environment for both customers and workers.

Adapting to Unforeseen Circumstances

While the National Highways has outlined a clear schedule for these works, they have also acknowledged that the timing may change depending on weather conditions or unforeseen events. In such cases, drivers will be promptly updated regarding any alterations to the schedule. The organization has assured the public that their primary aim is to ensure the safety and efficiency of the motorway, while causing the least possible disruption to the users.

In conclusion, the lane closures on the A52 at the Nottingham Knight and Wheatcroft junctions are an essential part of the ongoing efforts to improve the safety and efficiency of the motorway. The National Highways has affirmed its commitment to keeping the public informed and minimizing disruption during these necessary works.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gurgaon Administration Urges NHAI to Open Delayed Dwarka Expressway

By Rafia Tasleem

Boeing 757: Defying Time and Soaring High in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Prasa's Controversial Relocation of 891 Households Ignites Dispute with City of Cape Town

By Mazhar Abbas

East Boston Grapples with Tractor Trailer Traffic Dilemma

By Safak Costu

Nottingham City Council to Revamp Bus Shelters with Digital Advertisin ...
@Business · 2 mins
Nottingham City Council to Revamp Bus Shelters with Digital Advertisin ...
heart comment 0
RVNL Shares Surge on Major Infrastructure Project Announcement

By Rafia Tasleem

RVNL Shares Surge on Major Infrastructure Project Announcement
TH Heavy Engineering Bhd Delivers First Offshore Patrol Vessel Despite Delays

By BNN Correspondents

TH Heavy Engineering Bhd Delivers First Offshore Patrol Vessel Despite Delays
Unusual Helicopter Activity in Utah Suburb Raises Safety Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Unusual Helicopter Activity in Utah Suburb Raises Safety Concerns
Interstate 5 Lane Closure: WSDOT Plans Data Collection for Future Projects

By Rizwan Shah

Interstate 5 Lane Closure: WSDOT Plans Data Collection for Future Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
16 seconds
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
41 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
41 seconds
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
1 min
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
1 min
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
1 min
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
1 min
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
1 min
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app