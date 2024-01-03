Night-time Lane Closures on A52 to Facilitate Crucial Survey Works

In a bid to enhance the flow of traffic and overall safety, National Highways has announced imminent lane closures on the A52 motorway at the Nottingham Knight and Wheatcroft Junctions in Nottinghamshire. These closures, targeted to conduct critical survey works, will occur overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday through Friday.

The Necessity of the Survey Works

The primary purpose of the scheduled lane closures is to carry out survey works which include boreholes and trial pits. These investigations are crucial to understand the properties of the underlying ground, which will subsequently inform the optimal implementation of junction improvements. The Nottingham Knight junction will be subject to closures from January 8 to January 23, while the Wheatcroft Junction will experience closures from January 22 to February 1.

Mitigating Public Inconvenience

To lessen the inconvenience to the public, the survey works will be conducted under single lane closures. This ensures that the carriageway remains accessible during the day, with lane closures taking place exclusively during the night. National Highways has emphasized that these works are being scheduled for night hours to minimize disruption to the public and maintain a safe environment for both customers and workers.

Adapting to Unforeseen Circumstances

While the National Highways has outlined a clear schedule for these works, they have also acknowledged that the timing may change depending on weather conditions or unforeseen events. In such cases, drivers will be promptly updated regarding any alterations to the schedule. The organization has assured the public that their primary aim is to ensure the safety and efficiency of the motorway, while causing the least possible disruption to the users.

In conclusion, the lane closures on the A52 at the Nottingham Knight and Wheatcroft junctions are an essential part of the ongoing efforts to improve the safety and efficiency of the motorway. The National Highways has affirmed its commitment to keeping the public informed and minimizing disruption during these necessary works.