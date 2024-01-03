Night-Time Disruptions Continue for Oxford Residents Amidst £161M Railway Upgrade

Oxford’s Botley Road residents are bracing for additional disturbances as Network Rail embarks on night-time construction work, a critical part of its £161 million railway station upgrade. The project, which commenced in April, has already drawn months of disruption with extended construction activities and road closures.

Platform Expansion and Safety Measures

The next phase of the project aims at the construction of a new platform on the western side of the Oxford railway station along Roger Dudman Way. Work is scheduled to take place after dark, during the hours when trains are not in operation, to ensure safety. This phase involves the installation of safety hoarding and lighting along the length of the new platform.

Further Night-Time Investigation

Additional disturbances are on the cards from mid-January, with further night-time ground investigation work scheduled at various locations. Network Rail has acknowledged the potential for noise disruption to residents but has committed to minimizing it as far as possible.

Dealing with Noise Pollution

Local councillor Susanna Pressel has expressed her sympathy for the affected residents and has raised the issue of noise pollution with Network Rail. She has proposed the use of acoustic barriers as a possible solution to mitigate the noise.

The project had previously encountered an unexpected hurdle with the discovery of a historic bridge underneath Botley Road. This led to extended working hours approved by the city council to make up for lost time. As the project continues, residents are hoping for a balance between progress and peace.