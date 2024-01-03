en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Night-Time Disruptions Continue for Oxford Residents Amidst £161M Railway Upgrade

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Night-Time Disruptions Continue for Oxford Residents Amidst £161M Railway Upgrade

Oxford’s Botley Road residents are bracing for additional disturbances as Network Rail embarks on night-time construction work, a critical part of its £161 million railway station upgrade. The project, which commenced in April, has already drawn months of disruption with extended construction activities and road closures.

Platform Expansion and Safety Measures

The next phase of the project aims at the construction of a new platform on the western side of the Oxford railway station along Roger Dudman Way. Work is scheduled to take place after dark, during the hours when trains are not in operation, to ensure safety. This phase involves the installation of safety hoarding and lighting along the length of the new platform.

Further Night-Time Investigation

Additional disturbances are on the cards from mid-January, with further night-time ground investigation work scheduled at various locations. Network Rail has acknowledged the potential for noise disruption to residents but has committed to minimizing it as far as possible.

Dealing with Noise Pollution

Local councillor Susanna Pressel has expressed her sympathy for the affected residents and has raised the issue of noise pollution with Network Rail. She has proposed the use of acoustic barriers as a possible solution to mitigate the noise.

The project had previously encountered an unexpected hurdle with the discovery of a historic bridge underneath Botley Road. This led to extended working hours approved by the city council to make up for lost time. As the project continues, residents are hoping for a balance between progress and peace.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
51 seconds ago
Georgia DOT Selects Contractor for $189 Million Bridge-Raising Project
The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has hired Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. as the chief contractor for a monumental $189 million project. The objective is to elevate the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah, Georgia, a pivotal access route to the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest container port in the United States. This transformative exercise
Georgia DOT Selects Contractor for $189 Million Bridge-Raising Project
Border Counties Navigate Economic Waves as Pennsylvania Cuts Gas Tax
8 mins ago
Border Counties Navigate Economic Waves as Pennsylvania Cuts Gas Tax
Ojibway Parkway Wildlife Crossing Bridge: A Leap Towards Urban Wildlife Conservation
11 mins ago
Ojibway Parkway Wildlife Crossing Bridge: A Leap Towards Urban Wildlife Conservation
Translink Introduces Ticket Vending Machines at Northern Ireland Train Stations
3 mins ago
Translink Introduces Ticket Vending Machines at Northern Ireland Train Stations
Valentia Coast Guard Leads Intense Maritime Rescue
5 mins ago
Valentia Coast Guard Leads Intense Maritime Rescue
Mobile International Airport Construction Progresses with Michigan Avenue Detour
7 mins ago
Mobile International Airport Construction Progresses with Michigan Avenue Detour
Latest Headlines
World News
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
18 seconds
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
24 seconds
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
46 seconds
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
48 seconds
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
49 seconds
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 min
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
2 mins
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
2 mins
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
New Therapeutic Strategies Unveiled for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea
2 mins
New Therapeutic Strategies Unveiled for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 min
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
21 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
29 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app