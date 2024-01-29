Nigerian Pelumi Nubi Embarks on Historic Solo Drive from UK to Lagos

UK-based Nigerian travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi, has revealed her audacious plan to drive solo from London to Lagos, Nigeria, a journey spanning 17 countries that would set a new record if successful. The 29-year-old adventurer announced on her Instagram page that her departure date is Tuesday. The trip is anticipated to take two months and will require between $15,000 and $20,000 to cover costs including fuel, accommodation, and other essentials.

Inspired by professional motorcyclist Kunle Adeyanju, who completed the same route in 41 days, Nubi's journey carries an additional layer of significance. If successful, she will become the first black woman to achieve this feat. But for Nubi, this isn't just about setting records. The intrepid traveler sees this as an opportunity to demonstrate that 'impossible' is merely a word when confronted with determination and grit.

Saving, Planning, and Embarking

Having already visited over 80 countries, Nubi has been saving and planning for this adventure for a year. Her route will traverse Europe, reaching Morocco before descending through West Africa to her final destination, Nigeria. To maintain spontaneity and reduce costs, she plans to sleep in her car, which is equipped for living.

Stepping out of her comfort zone, Nubi seeks to inspire other female solo travelers, challenging preconceived notions and showing the world what's possible. Her journey has garnered support from fellow Nigerians, travel enthusiasts, and the broader internet community, who have rallied behind her through the hashtag, #London2LagosByRoad. Meanwhile, Kunle Adeyanju, who completed his own motorcycle journey in April 2023, has expressed plans for a new adventure from Lagos to Israel and Mount Everest.