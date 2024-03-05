Nigel Havers Hosts 'The Bidding Room' in Yorkshire's Historic Mill, Airing March 8

Hosted by BAFTA-nominated actor Nigel Havers, 'The Bidding Room' offers a unique glimpse into the world of antiques, where members of the public engage in a bidding war against dealers to sell intriguing items. With each piece evaluated by expert auctioneer Simon Bower, sellers are armed with knowledge on history and value before entering the fray. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Yorkshire countryside, the show is filmed at the Andy Thornton showroom in West Vale, near Halifax, in the historic Victoria Mills.

Inside the Bidding Room

Before the bidding commences, participants have their items meticulously appraised by Simon Bower, who provides insights into the objects' history and characteristics. This preparation ensures sellers are well-informed and ready to negotiate the best possible price from the eager dealers. The show not only highlights the tension and excitement of the bidding process but also educates viewers on the rich stories behind each item.

Victoria Mills: A Yorkshire Gem

Victoria Mills, the filming location of 'The Bidding Room,' is described by its creators as a 'wondrous old mill' nestled in the Yorkshire countryside. This unique setting, part of the Andy Thornton showroom, showcases an extensive collection, including antiques, fabrics, restaurant and bar furniture, vintage shop displays, and more, making it a treasure trove for antique enthusiasts and a picturesque venue for filming.

How to Watch

Fans of antiques and competitive bidding can catch the next episode of 'The Bidding Room' on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 3.45 pm on BBC One. For those unable to watch live, the BBC iPlayer offers an opportunity to catch up on missed episodes, ensuring viewers don't miss out on the action. For more details on the show and its Yorkshire filming location, interested readers can explore further here.

As 'The Bidding Room' continues to captivate audiences with its blend of history, drama, and the thrill of the auction, it also shines a spotlight on the beauty and heritage of Yorkshire's countryside. The show's unique format, combined with its stunning location, offers a compelling viewing experience that goes beyond the typical antiques show, inviting viewers into a world where every item has a story, and every bid marks the beginning of a new chapter.