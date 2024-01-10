en English
Asia

Nicolas Kopitsis to Oversee PineBridge’s APAC and EMEA Intermediary Business Strategy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Nicolas Kopitsis to Oversee PineBridge’s APAC and EMEA Intermediary Business Strategy

In a significant strategic move, Nicolas Kopitsis has been appointed to spearhead the APAC and EMEA intermediary business strategy for PineBridge Investments. This decision aims to align the firm’s sales and marketing strategy, solutions, and client servicing, particularly for private banking networks, thus mirroring the company’s vision for growth.

Steering the Course of Intermediary Distribution

Kopitsis’s role will involve overseeing the distribution of investment products and capabilities to private banks, family offices, retail banks, insurers, and distribution platforms. This responsibility will primarily concentrate on the markets in the UK, Switzerland, and key Asian regions. The appointment will bolster PineBridge’s position in the intermediary business, underlining the firm’s commitment to expand its reach and deepen its roots.

A Veteran in Finance

Having been a part of PineBridge since 2021, Kopitsis previously served as the head of wealth management for Asia. His career, spanning over 20 years in the financial services industry, includes senior roles at esteemed institutions such as BNY Mellon, Lombard Odier Investment Management, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. His vast experience and deep understanding of the financial landscape are expected to be instrumental in driving the firm’s expansion plans.

Reinforcing the Firm’s Growth Strategy

The appointment of Kopitsis comes as PineBridge continues to strengthen its team across different segments. Chris Hill, former CEO of Hargreaves Lansdown, has joined the board of Quilter, while St James’s Place has made changes to fund managers and reduced fees for two of its funds. Sergio Ramirez, PineBridge’s chief revenue officer, has applauded the move, expressing his confidence in Kopitsis’s leadership and highlighting the importance of the intermediary channel, particularly private banks, in the firm’s expansion plans.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

