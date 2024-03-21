Nicholas Hytner Directs Alan Bennett's 'The Choral' Starring Ralph Fiennes: A WWII Yorkshire Tale

In an exclusive interview, director Nicholas Hytner reveals his latest project, 'The Choral', a new screenplay by Alan Bennett set to star Ralph Fiennes, Simon Russell Beale, and Jim Broadbent. This marks Bennett's return to screenplay writing after 40 years, with a story rooted in a Yorkshire mill town during 1916, amid the turmoil of World War I. The film promises to weave a rich narrative of community, loss, and the transformative power of music and art.

Genesis of 'The Choral'

About five years ago, Alan Bennett presented Hytner with a sketch about a Choral society in a Yorkshire mill town during World War I, sparking the idea for 'The Choral'. Unlike Bennett's previous works, this screenplay is designed explicitly for the cinema, offering a poignant exploration of a community grappling with the war's impact. The ensemble cast, including Fiennes, Broadbent, and Beale, brings together a formidable talent pool, promising a compelling depiction of Bennett's Yorkshire.

Themes and Inspirations

'The Choral' delves into the profound effects of war on a small community, focusing on the older and younger generations left behind. The narrative explores themes of grief, loss, and the pursuit of joy amidst despair, all through the lens of a local Choral society. The inclusion of Elgar's 'The Dream of Gerontius' in the storyline adds a layer of emotional depth, reflecting on life, death, and hope. Hytner and Bennett's collaboration aims to capture the essence of human resilience and the unifying power of art.

A Communion of Talents

The collaboration between Nicholas Hytner and Alan Bennett has been a cornerstone of modern British theatre and cinema, with 'The Choral' set to be their latest milestone. The project's announcement has been met with anticipation, promising a film that not only showcases the duo's creative synergy but also highlights the cultural and historical richness of Yorkshire. With filming set to begin in West Yorkshire, coinciding with Bennett's 90th birthday, 'The Choral' stands as a testament to enduring creative partnerships and the timeless relevance of storytelling.

This project not only marks a significant return for Bennett to screenplay writing but also reaffirms Hytner's directorial prowess. Together, they aim to create a narrative that resonates with today's audiences, offering a glimpse into the past while reflecting on themes that remain universally relevant. As 'The Choral' moves from concept to screen, it promises to be a poignant addition to Bennett and Hytner's illustrious body of work, inviting audiences to reflect on the power of community and art in times of adversity.