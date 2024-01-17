NHS Trust Seeks Partner for Innovative Ambulance Hubs Project

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust is embarking on an ambitious venture to revolutionize the face of emergency medical services in the region. In a forward-thinking initiative, the Trust is inviting bids for a Strategic Estate Partner (SEP) to construct and fund new ambulance hubs and Emergency Operation Centre facilities across the East of England.

Driving Innovation and Sustainability

The partnership is underpinned by a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the delivery of exceptional facilities. This initiative is not only designed to enhance the Trust's operational capacity but also to achieve net zero carbon emissions. The Trust's vision reflects a broader trend towards sustainable practices in the healthcare sector, serving as a potential model for other regions.

Procurement Process and Contractual Details

The contract, valued at £220,000,000, will initially span ten years, with an option for a five-year extension. The SEP will be entrusted with identifying suitable sites, drafting compelling business cases, and constructing high-grade facilities. Collaborative work with the Trust is paramount, and leases for each completed site will range from 20 to 30 years.

The Trust is keen to streamline the procurement process, shortlisting three outstanding bidders. It has carried out a pre-market engagement exercise to refine its approach and structure the process. The competitive dialogue procedure will be employed, enabling efficient negotiation and interaction with bidders.

Terms and Conditions

Bidders will shoulder all costs associated with their participation. The Trust retains the right to manipulate the procurement process, including the possibility of cancellation or amendment. Whilst the procurement is not linked to a European Union-funded project, social or environmental objectives may impact contract performance conditions. All proceedings must adhere to the Public Contracts Regulations 2015, including any review proceedings directed at the Trust's CEO.