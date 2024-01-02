en English
NHS Doctor’s Champagne Flute Request for Child Denied at London Pub

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
NHS Doctor’s Champagne Flute Request for Child Denied at London Pub

Television personality and NHS doctor, Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp, found herself in a contentious situation on New Year’s Eve at the Old Bull & Bush pub in Hampstead, north London. The disagreement unfolded when her request to serve apple juice in a champagne flute for her five-year-old daughter was denied by the establishment.

Request Denied: A Question of Image

The pub’s manager intervened, maintaining that serving apple juice in a champagne flute could portray an image promoting alcohol consumption to the child. This decision was executed despite the Hoenderkamp family’s tradition of ‘cheersing’ their glasses together during meals – a seemingly innocent gesture of family bonding.

‘Nanny State’ Allegations

Dr. Hoenderkamp viewed the pub’s refusal as an instance of a ‘nanny state’ mentality, where parental autonomy over decisions regarding their children is undermined. This incident prompted the doctor to question whether she would return to the pub, a place she had patronized for years.

Sparking a Larger Debate

Following this incident, Dr. Hoenderkamp lodged a formal complaint against the pub, which is part of the Premium Country Pubs brand under Mitchells & Butlers. The situation has ignited a debate concerning parenting, children’s exposure to alcohol-related behaviors, and the role of establishments in regulating such exposures. The balance between protecting children from potential harm and respecting parental decisions is now under scrutiny.

United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

