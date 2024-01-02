NHS Doctor’s Champagne Flute Request for Child Denied at London Pub
Television personality and NHS doctor, Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp, found herself in a contentious situation on New Year’s Eve at the Old Bull & Bush pub in Hampstead, north London. The disagreement unfolded when her request to serve apple juice in a champagne flute for her five-year-old daughter was denied by the establishment.
Request Denied: A Question of Image
The pub’s manager intervened, maintaining that serving apple juice in a champagne flute could portray an image promoting alcohol consumption to the child. This decision was executed despite the Hoenderkamp family’s tradition of ‘cheersing’ their glasses together during meals – a seemingly innocent gesture of family bonding.
‘Nanny State’ Allegations
Dr. Hoenderkamp viewed the pub’s refusal as an instance of a ‘nanny state’ mentality, where parental autonomy over decisions regarding their children is undermined. This incident prompted the doctor to question whether she would return to the pub, a place she had patronized for years.
Sparking a Larger Debate
Following this incident, Dr. Hoenderkamp lodged a formal complaint against the pub, which is part of the Premium Country Pubs brand under Mitchells & Butlers. The situation has ignited a debate concerning parenting, children’s exposure to alcohol-related behaviors, and the role of establishments in regulating such exposures. The balance between protecting children from potential harm and respecting parental decisions is now under scrutiny.
