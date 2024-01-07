Newsquest’s Print Centre Battles Storm Henk: A Testimony of Resilience Amid Adversity

As the heavens opened, and the storm named Henk unleashed its wrath, the resilience of a dedicated team at the South East Print Centre in Oxford, run by Newsquest, was put to the ultimate test. The printing facility, nestled within the Osney Mead Industrial Estate in Botley, faced the brunt of the storm’s fury, grappling with flooding that threatened to halt the distribution of newspapers across the United Kingdom.

Facing the Deluge Head-On

The print centre’s location in a low-lying area made it vulnerable to the storm’s onslaught. The first day saw water seeping into the facility, but this did little to dampen the spirits of the tenacious team of over ten workers. Rising to the challenge, they employed inventive methods to keep the wheels of the printing press in motion. This included using brushes to keep the rising water levels at bay within the facility and modifying their van loading techniques to circumvent waterlogged areas.

Resilience Amid Adversity

The challenge was not limited to the facility alone; the commute was equally daunting. Some staff members travelling from distant places like Swindon and Banbury battled the adverse weather conditions to reach their workplace. In a testament to their dedication, the employees weathered the storm, both literally and metaphorically, donning wellington boots to wade through the waterlogged surroundings.

Undying Commitment to Duty

At the helm of this unwavering team is Jerry Secker, the print centre manager who commended his team’s commitment. He underscored their resolve to always find a way to keep the presses rolling, whether it’s battling extreme snow, grappling with previous Covid restrictions, or now, weathering this storm. The employees’ dedication stems from a deep-seated pride in their work, a sentiment that continues to fuel their resilience in the face of adversity.