Safety

Newry Security Alert: Viable Device Triggers Evacuation

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
Newry Security Alert: Viable Device Triggers Evacuation

A sense of unease unfolded in the Drumgullion Avenue area of Newry when a suspicious object triggered a security alert, leading to an immediate evacuation of several homes. The alert came into force at approximately 2:50 pm, with the police swiftly responding to assess the potential threat that had abruptly disrupted the peace of the neighborhood.

Identification and Examination of the Device

The suspicious object, upon closer inspection, was declared to be a viable device. The revelation added a layer of gravity to the situation as the device was carefully extracted for further forensic examinations. The security operation was complicated by the heavy rain, adding an extra layer of challenge to the situation.

Evacuation and Community Cooperation

Residents, despite the significant disruption on New Year’s Day, displayed commendable understanding and cooperation. Emergency arrangements had to be made swiftly, with the community stepping in to support those affected. Volunteers from the local community center provided a temporary refuge from the rain during the security operation.

Resolution and Ongoing Inquiries

As the situation resolved in the early hours of the following morning, the evacuated residents returned to their homes. The police, while expressing gratitude for the community’s patience and cooperation, are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances of the incident. They urge anyone with information to come forward, accentuating the importance of collective vigilance in ensuring public safety.

Safety Security United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

