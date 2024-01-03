Newry Security Alert: Viable Device Triggers Evacuation

A sense of unease unfolded in the Drumgullion Avenue area of Newry when a suspicious object triggered a security alert, leading to an immediate evacuation of several homes. The alert came into force at approximately 2:50 pm, with the police swiftly responding to assess the potential threat that had abruptly disrupted the peace of the neighborhood.

Identification and Examination of the Device

The suspicious object, upon closer inspection, was declared to be a viable device. The revelation added a layer of gravity to the situation as the device was carefully extracted for further forensic examinations. The security operation was complicated by the heavy rain, adding an extra layer of challenge to the situation.

Evacuation and Community Cooperation

Residents, despite the significant disruption on New Year’s Day, displayed commendable understanding and cooperation. Emergency arrangements had to be made swiftly, with the community stepping in to support those affected. Volunteers from the local community center provided a temporary refuge from the rain during the security operation.

Resolution and Ongoing Inquiries

As the situation resolved in the early hours of the following morning, the evacuated residents returned to their homes. The police, while expressing gratitude for the community’s patience and cooperation, are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances of the incident. They urge anyone with information to come forward, accentuating the importance of collective vigilance in ensuring public safety.