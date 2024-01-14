Newport City Council Grapples with Escalating Homelessness Crisis

Newport City Council is wrestling with significant challenges as it seeks to address the escalating crisis of homelessness. The cost-of-living crisis, a relentless adversary, is pushing an increasing number of people towards poverty and intensifying the demand for homelessness support.

Overreliance on Temporary Housing

The council, under the pressure of rising demand, has found itself leaning heavily on costly temporary housing solutions such as hotels and B&Bs. These stopgap measures come with a hefty price tag of approximately £65 per night, resulting in an unsustainable financial burden for the council.

Financial Strain and Escalating Costs

The financial year has witnessed an alarming level of overspend in the council’s budget for housing and communities, exceeding £2 million. The lion’s share of this overspend has been attributed to homelessness provision, signaling a clear crisis. The situation has also necessitated an increase in staffing costs, as more hands are needed on deck to manage the spiralling situation.

Countermeasures and Upcoming Plans

In response to these pressures, the council has announced plans to inject an additional £600,000 into homelessness services in the upcoming budget. Furthermore, a collaboration with Citizens Advice is on the cards to offer specialist debt advice to those teetering on the brink of homelessness or already enduring it.

Despite these measures, Newport continues to grapple with a high number of rough sleepers. In September, 35 of the nation’s 135 recorded rough sleepers were in Newport, the highest figure of any Welsh council area. These numbers underscore the magnitude of the homelessness problem facing the council and the urgent need for effective and sustainable solutions.