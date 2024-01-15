en English
Aviation

Newcastle International Airport Preps for Busy Season with Aviation Careers Fair

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Newcastle International Airport Preps for Busy Season with Aviation Careers Fair

Newcastle International Airport, one of the largest employers in the North East, is set to host an Aviation Careers Fair to fill over 250 roles, gearing up for a bustling summer season. Scheduled for January 26 at St James’ Park, the fair seeks to attract talent from the region to join the airport’s diverse team, offering an array of job opportunities ranging from entry-level positions to team leader and managerial roles.

Unprecedented Opportunities and Flexible Work Options

With flexible working hours and both full-time and part-time options, the fair promises a wealth of opportunities for job seekers. The airport, having recently welcomed new airline partners, will feature its largest-ever flight programmes to Greece, Turkey, and the Canaries in 2024. The fair, organised in conjunction with the Newcastle United Foundation, will present openings in various airport functions such as security, passenger services, and cleaning. On-site business partners such as Jet2.com, Swissport, and others will also be showcasing positions.

Success Stories and Career Advancements

Highlighting the potential for career progression at the airport are success stories like that of David Toulson, who ascended from a Car Parking Operative to Team Leader. Such narratives underline the opportunities for advancement and personal growth within the airport’s team.

Commitment to Exceptional Customer Service

Nick Jones, the CEO of Newcastle International Airport, emphasizes the commitment to exceptional customer service and invites job seekers to explore the varied career opportunities in the aviation industry. This fair is a testament to the airport’s dedication to investing in its workforce and ensuring a high-quality service for its passengers.

Aviation Travel United Kingdom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

