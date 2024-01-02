en English
Travel & Tourism

New Zealand Welcomes Scouts from Across the Globe for First Jamboree in Four Years

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
New Zealand Welcomes Scouts from Across the Globe for First Jamboree in Four Years

A grand spectacle of unity and adventure, the first Scouts Jamboree in New Zealand in four years, has successfully kicked off at the Mystery Creek Events Centre in Waikato. The nine-day event has managed to pull in an impressive crowd of over 4,000 scouts from across the globe, including participants from as far away as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Scouts of All Ages Join the Adventure

The Jamboree primarily caters to scouts aged between 11 and 14. However, this year’s event has made a special allowance to welcome a group of older scouts, aged between 14 and a half to 15 and a half. This decision was made in the light of the unfortunate interruption of the last Jamboree by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Logistical Feat under Shortened Preparation Time

Jamboree Director, Lawrence Fauatea, acknowledged the challenge of organizing the event in a shortened preparation time of just 18 months. Despite this, he commended the widespread support received from all corners in bringing the event to fruition. Organizing a Jamboree is known for its significant logistical requirements, spanning from food supply to health and safety measures.

An Array of Activities for the Scouts

The program has been designed to offer a variety of engaging activities. Water slides, an adventure course replete with a mud bath, quad biking, water sports are on the cards. Making a debut this year is an exciting new activity – scouts have the opportunity to operate a digger under strict supervision.

The atmosphere at the Jamboree is buzzing with positivity. The event, known for fostering new experiences and friendships, is keeping the young scouts engaged and adding to their trove of unforgettable memories.

0
Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

