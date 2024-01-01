en English
New Year’s Honours List: Channel Islanders Recognized for Community Impact

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
King Charles III has kicked off the year by honoring six distinguished individuals from the Channel Islands as part of his annual New Year’s Honours list. The list, which highlights the exceptional contributions of community members in Jersey and Guernsey, is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the awardees in their respective fields.

Recognizing Excellence

Among the honorees are Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb. Each of them has made unique and meaningful impacts in various domains, and their recognition is a clear acknowledgment of their efforts to go above and beyond in serving their communities.

Raymond Evison, known for his work in horticulture and the founding of Guernsey’s Clematis Nursery, was awarded a CBE. Julia Bowditch, the Director of the NatWest International Island Games, was granted an MBE for her services to sport. Vanessa Wakeford, for her unwavering dedication to public service at Government House, was bestowed with the Royal Victorian Silver Medal.

Honoring Commitment

In Jersey, Kevin Keen was recognized with an OBE for his extensive work across the business and charitable sectors. Michael Blackie, thanks to his significant role in the cultural event Eisteddfod, earned an MBE. Peter Tabb, for his ceaseless services to the community, was awarded a British Empire Medal.

These awards serve not only as recognition but also as an affirmation of the power of community service and personal growth. They highlight the importance of individual contributions in shaping and enhancing the quality of community life.

Gratitude and Future Endeavors

The honorees expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, reflecting on their journeys and the impact of their work. They emphasized the significance of community service, personal growth, and the pivotal role these elements play in societal development.

As we venture into the new year, the accomplishments of these individuals stand as an inspiration for others to strive for excellence and make meaningful contributions to their communities. The New Year’s Honours list, in essence, is a celebration of the enduring human spirit, a testament to the power of individual commitment, and a beacon of hope for a brighter, more inclusive future.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

