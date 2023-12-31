en English
Transportation

New Year Travel Chaos as Eurostar Cancels All Trains Due to Flooding

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:29 am EST
New Year Travel Chaos as Eurostar Cancels All Trains Due to Flooding

On the eve of New Year, tens of thousands of travelers found themselves stranded as all Eurostar trains between London and Paris were canceled due to flooding in the railway tunnels under the River Thames near Ebbsfleet, east of London.

The cause of the flooding, described as ‘unprecedented’ by engineers, remains unclear following heavy rains in parts of England and amidst an official yellow warning for strong winds in the region.

Eurostar’s Year of Disruptions

The sudden cancellation of services is not the first disruption Eurostar customers have faced this holiday season. Just ten days prior, an unexpected industrial strike by French workers on December 21 affected Christmas travel.

These incidents capped off a year marked by numerous travel disturbances due to technical faults, storms, and rail worker strikes over pay and conditions in the UK.

Impact on Travelers and Eurostar’s Response

The unexpected cancellation of all 41 Eurostar trains left passengers in a lurch at train stations in both London and Paris, scrambling to find alternative plans and accommodations.

The situation was further complicated by the fact that the restoration of services would take some time, given the severity of the flooding.

Eurostar, which is 55.75% owned by French state-owned SNCF Voyageurs, issued an apology for the disruptions, acknowledging the importance of getting customers home at the end of the festive season. They promised full resumption of services by Sunday, with the possibility of speed restrictions in place in the morning resulting in potential delays.

A Near-Bankruptcy Experience for Eurostar

The ongoing disruptions come after Eurostar nearly went bankrupt during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was saved by a 290 million euro bailout from shareholders, including the French government. The recent disruptions are an added challenge for the company struggling to regain stability post-pandemic.

Transportation
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

