Business

New Strikes and Overtime Ban Announced by Train Drivers’ Union Aslef

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
In a significant turn of events, the train drivers’ union Aslef has declared a new wave of strikes and an overtime ban, set to begin at the end of January 2024. This announcement is part of an ongoing pay dispute, highlighting the persistent friction between the union and the rail companies.

A Series of Strikes

The action plan includes a week of rolling strikes across England, with Aslef union members going head-to-head with train operators over pay issues. These strikes are expected to occur at various train operating companies between Tuesday, 30th January and Monday, 5th February. Furthermore, drivers will refuse to work overtime, further intensifying the impact of the strikes.

Disruptions and Uncertainty

The strikes are likely to cause prolonged disruption to train services, causing inconvenience to daily commuters and passengers. There is also uncertainty regarding the impact of the government’s minimum services levels law on the situation. Although the strikes will primarily affect firms contracted to the Department for Transport in England, some cross-border services may also experience disruptions.

Continued Tensions Over Pay Issues

This marks the third calendar year of the dispute, signifying a deep-seated issue between Aslef and 16 train companies. The union is pressuring for a pay rise, stating that many members have not received a pay increase in almost five years, despite the rising cost of living. The Rail Delivery Group has indicated that the industrial action has cost the rail industry £716 million since the feud between unions and operators began.

Passengers are advised to stay updated with the upcoming strike dates and plan their travel accordingly. As the dates approach, the implications of these industrial actions will become more evident, potentially reshaping the dynamics between unions, train companies, and the government.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

