New Statesman's Financial Lifeline: Owner Mike Danson Pledges £30 Million Amid Struggles

In a bid to salvage the beleaguered New Statesman magazine, owner Mike Danson has injected a hefty sum of £30 million in loans by the end of 2022. This significant financial backing comes in response to the magazine's reported £6.1 million loss and accumulated debts amounting to £34.4 million. Despite boasting its highest readership in forty years with over 43,000 paid subscribers, the magazine has been grappling with a financial crunch.

Advertisment

The Financial Struggles

The downturn in advertising markets and the rippling effects of the cost of living crisis impacting consumer spending have been attributed to the magazine's financial woes. The New Statesman Media Group, the umbrella under which other titles such as Press Gazette and Spears operate, likewise experienced a 15 percent decrease in turnover to £4.8 million and an operating loss of £2.2 million. However, this figure presents an improvement from the previous year's staggering £6.2 million loss.

The Turnaround Plan

Advertisment

Danson, the leader of analytics firm GlobalData, who acquired the New Statesman in 2009, has pledged his commitment to providing financial support over the next 12 months. His proposed turnaround plan for the magazine includes job cuts and termination of the magazine's operations in Bulgaria. Despite its financial struggles, the New Statesman has held fast to its Left-wing stance, even going so far as to separate itself from any direct affiliation with the Labour Party. Instead, it adopted a neutral position in the 2019 general election.

Controversies and Criticism

In an unrelated incident, the magazine faced backlash for publishing an article that labeled acclaimed author J.K. Rowling as "Britain's nastiest novelist" due to her views on gender, a stance many deemed misogynistic. Furthermore, Marc Benioff, the billionaire founder of Salesforce and owner of Time Magazine, has publicly criticized AI companies, accusing them of misappropriating data and calling for standardized payments for the use of such data.