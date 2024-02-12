New Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Appointed: ACC Vicki Evans

In a significant move for the nation's security, Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans of Cambridgeshire Constabulary has been appointed as the new Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing. The announcement, made on February 12, 2024, marks a new chapter in the fight against terrorism.

A Seasoned Officer Takes the Helm

ACC Evans brings over two decades of policing experience to her new role. Since joining Cambridgeshire Constabulary in May 2020, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication. Her career trajectory includes roles in response policing, crime investigation, serious and organized crime, and covert policing.

The Manchester Arena Inquiry: A Catalyst for Change

Over the past year, ACC Evans has been instrumental in implementing the recommendations from the Manchester Arena Inquiry volume two as the NPCC lead. Her efforts have helped reshape the counter-terrorism landscape, ensuring that lessons learned from the tragic incident are translated into tangible improvements.

Confidence in Leadership

The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing have expressed their full confidence in ACC Evans' abilities to lead in this critical role. As the successor to Tim Jacques, who retired after 37 years of dedicated service, ACC Evans is poised to continue the legacy of excellence in counter-terrorism policing.

As ACC Evans steps into her new position, the nation looks forward to her leadership in safeguarding the country against terrorism. Her extensive experience, combined with her commitment to implementing change, promises a future where the lines between security and freedom are skillfully balanced.

