New SEND Unit to Meet Rising Demand at Shadsworth Infant School

Plans to erect a unit dedicated to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) at the Shadsworth Infant School have been finalized by the Blackburn with Darwen Council. This initiative aims to accommodate the rising demand for SEND places propelled by an upswing in housing development within the borough. The council’s education chief, Cllr Julie Gunn, has taken the lead in this project, emphasizing the local authority’s responsibility to provide ample school spots for all children, including those with SEND.

Addressing a Growing Need

The new 20-pupil facility, targeted at children aged four to 11 years, is anticipated to be functional by spring. While most SEND students can be accommodated in mainstream schools, the new unit is designed to cater to children who struggle to meet age-related expectations within the National Curriculum. This initiative is seen as a means to alleviate the pressure on existing resource provisions, special schools, and pupil referral units.

A Cost-effective Solution

Without the expansion, the council would face two less favorable options: outsourcing SEND places to pricier out-of-borough institutions or keeping students in mainstream settings that may not cater to their unique educational needs. Consequently, the new SEND unit is not only a response to a growing need but also a cost-effective solution. The budget for the project is set at £56,000 for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, with future commissioned places at the unit costing £10,000 per pupil.

A Seamless Integration

The upcoming SEND unit will be an extension to the existing school structure and will not affect admissions to the regular nursery and reception classes. Thus, the integration of the new unit will be seamless, ensuring that the learning environment for all students—those in the regular and SEND sections—remains conducive and supportive.

In summary, the Blackburn with Darwen Council’s decision to add a SEND unit to the Shadsworth Infant School represents a forward-thinking response to a growing demand. This move not only addresses the need for more SEND places but also offers a cost-effective solution, providing a suitable learning environment for children with special needs while ensuring seamless integration with the existing school structure.