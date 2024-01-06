en English
Business

New Primark Store to Join Teesside Park’s Evolving Retail Landscape

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
New Primark Store to Join Teesside Park’s Evolving Retail Landscape

Thornaby’s Teesside Park is set to welcome a new Primark store in 2024, marking another milestone in the site’s ongoing retail growth. A recent proposal submitted to Stockton Borough Council details plans to add a canopy over a side door of Unit 11, the location set to house the clothing giant. The unit, previously occupied by Mothercare, has also received planning permission for an extension, a mezzanine floor, a new shop front, and the installation of necessary plant and machinery.

Enhancements Tailored for Primark

The forthcoming Primark store signifies more than just an additional tenant for Teesside Park. The development plans encompass enhancements to car parking and landscaping, in addition to modifications intended to create a pedestrianized area with a high-quality urban realm. These improvements, tailored specifically for Primark, are set to elevate the shopping experience and increase foot traffic to the park.

Other Retail Movements at Teesside Park

While the impending arrival of Primark is a notable development, it’s far from the only retail movement at Teesside Park. Lush recently opened its doors, while luxury fashion retailer Flannels has submitted an application to join the park’s retail roster. MenKind, on the other hand, closed after a sale on December 29, citing prolonged uncertainty as the reason for its departure.

Wagamama and Frasers Group Add to the Mix

On December 4, Wagamama opened at the park, generating 70 new jobs and adding a new dining option for visitors. Furthermore, Frasers Group announced in August that two new leases were signed at the shopping center. This has resulted in a significant expansion for Sports Direct, which will house GAME and Evans Cycles within its 40,000sq ft space, alongside Flannels.

In conclusion, the retail landscape at Teesside Park is in a state of vibrant flux, with the imminent opening of the new Primark store serving as a significant marker of its growth and evolution. As the park continues to diversify its retail and dining options, it cements its status as a key shopping destination in Thornaby.

Business United Kingdom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

