New Parents Struggle Amid Dudley Housing Crisis

On a day typically marked by joy and celebration, a couple from Kingswinford, Chloe Bennett and Jamie Smith, commemorated the arrival of their son, Freddie Jay, the first baby born at Russells Hall Hospital on Christmas Day. Yet, their happiness is underscored by the harsh reality of their living circumstances—they’ve been homeless since April.

The Unraveling of a Home

Chloe and Jamie faced a sudden upheaval when their landlord decided to reclaim their rented flat, leaving them without a permanent place to dwell. The situation took a turn for the worse with Chloe’s pregnancy and the escalating rent prices in the area, making private accommodation an unviable option. Despite being gainfully employed, the couple’s income fell short of the exorbitant rents demanded by the market.

A Plea for Help

In May, realizing their predicament, the couple turned to Dudley Council for assistance. They hoped that their circumstances—a pregnant woman and a soon-to-be father—would place them high on the priority list for housing. Yet, their plea for help appears to have fallen on deaf ears, with no response to their application since its submission.

A Cramped Refuge

Currently, Chloe, Jamie, and their newborn son are making do with a cramped space at Jamie’s mother’s two-bedroom house on the Crestwood estate. They share this modest dwelling with her husband and another son. Their story sheds light on the grim reality of the housing crisis enveloping the region, a crisis that fails to spare even those bringing new life into the world.