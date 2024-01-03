en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents

In an unexpected move, The Robin Hood pub in Sholing, taken over by Jackie Murray and her daughter Gemma McMahon in November 2022, has declared itself an over-21s venue. This decision comes in the wake of a series of unruly incidents involving younger patrons. A notably chaotic New Year’s Eve, marred by the disruptive behavior of younger individuals, served as the tipping point for the pub’s new policy.

Struggling to Uphold a Family-Friendly Reputation

Since their takeover, Murray and McMahon had endeavored to uphold the pub’s reputation as a family-friendly establishment. Yet, their efforts have been consistently thwarted by underage individuals attempting to sneak in and engage in illicit activities such as underage drinking and drug use. These actions have been causing regular patrons to stay away, creating a challenging environment for the operators.

Mixed Reactions to the New Policy

The new age restriction policy has sparked a mixed response from the community. Some have expressed concerns about potential financial losses. However, for Jackie and Gemma, the priorities lie elsewhere. They are more concerned about the pub’s license and the well-being of their staff and family.

License and Well-being Over Profit

The mother-daughter duo have made it clear that they would rather risk financial loss than jeopardize the pub’s license or the safety of their staff and family. They understand that the loss of the license would have severe personal and professional consequences, and are prepared to take this bold step to prevent such an outcome.

0
Business Society United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nitin Raheja's Investment Strategy Amid The Current Market State

By Saboor Bayat

US DFC Approves $3.3 Billion, AGOA Status Altered for Five African Nations

By BNN Correspondents

Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management's New President Director in Indonesia

By Saboor Bayat

Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors

By BNN Correspondents

AXA Amplifies Employee Benefits, Sets New Standard for Corporate Cultu ...
@Business · 51 seconds
AXA Amplifies Employee Benefits, Sets New Standard for Corporate Cultu ...
heart comment 0
Dispute with Trade Union Leads to Prolonged Closure of Tirrihannah Tea Estate

By Rafia Tasleem

Dispute with Trade Union Leads to Prolonged Closure of Tirrihannah Tea Estate
Proposed Childcare Facility in Boorley Green: A Beacon of Hope or a Cause for Concern?

By Bijay Laxmi

Proposed Childcare Facility in Boorley Green: A Beacon of Hope or a Cause for Concern?
Ford Motor Company: A Promising Dividend Stock Amid Energy Transition and the 4th Industrial Revolution

By Nimrah Khatoon

Ford Motor Company: A Promising Dividend Stock Amid Energy Transition and the 4th Industrial Revolution
Mixed Fluctuations in Shibor Rates and the Global De-dollarization Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mixed Fluctuations in Shibor Rates and the Global De-dollarization Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beginnings
10 seconds
Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beginnings
Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances
12 seconds
Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances
Latest Standings in AHL: Eastern and Western Conferences' Leaders Emerge
18 seconds
Latest Standings in AHL: Eastern and Western Conferences' Leaders Emerge
Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
18 seconds
Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis
20 seconds
Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis
High School Basketball Games: Victories and Narrow Escapes
21 seconds
High School Basketball Games: Victories and Narrow Escapes
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
31 seconds
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
51 seconds
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
57 seconds
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app