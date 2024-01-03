New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents

In an unexpected move, The Robin Hood pub in Sholing, taken over by Jackie Murray and her daughter Gemma McMahon in November 2022, has declared itself an over-21s venue. This decision comes in the wake of a series of unruly incidents involving younger patrons. A notably chaotic New Year’s Eve, marred by the disruptive behavior of younger individuals, served as the tipping point for the pub’s new policy.

Struggling to Uphold a Family-Friendly Reputation

Since their takeover, Murray and McMahon had endeavored to uphold the pub’s reputation as a family-friendly establishment. Yet, their efforts have been consistently thwarted by underage individuals attempting to sneak in and engage in illicit activities such as underage drinking and drug use. These actions have been causing regular patrons to stay away, creating a challenging environment for the operators.

Mixed Reactions to the New Policy

The new age restriction policy has sparked a mixed response from the community. Some have expressed concerns about potential financial losses. However, for Jackie and Gemma, the priorities lie elsewhere. They are more concerned about the pub’s license and the well-being of their staff and family.

License and Well-being Over Profit

The mother-daughter duo have made it clear that they would rather risk financial loss than jeopardize the pub’s license or the safety of their staff and family. They understand that the loss of the license would have severe personal and professional consequences, and are prepared to take this bold step to prevent such an outcome.