New Management Promises Revitalization for Shrewsbury Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall, a historic cornerstone of Shrewsbury's town center, is set to undergo a fresh wave of transformation under new management. The Darwin Shopping Centre team, led by Kevin Lockwood, has assumed control of the market from Kate Gittins, who has served as the market's facilities manager since 2006.

Market Hall: A Beacon for Shrewsbury's Future

Lockwood, known for his dynamic leadership, has emphasized the market's instrumental role in shaping the future of Shrewsbury's high street. He lauded the Market Hall as a business incubator that has the potential to drive significant economic growth for the town. The Darwin team's takeover extends beyond the Market Hall, including the management of student accommodation and commercial units at The Tannery buildings on St Austin's Street.

A Legacy of Transformation

Gittins, who is transitioning to a part-time role within Shropshire Council, leaves behind a formidable legacy. Over her tenure, she has been instrumental in transforming the market and elevating its footfall to over 50,000 visitors a month. Her commitment to the market's growth earned her a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of British Market Authorities.

Mapping the Future

Shrewsbury stands on the cusp of significant changes with upcoming developments such as the Big Town Plan and the Riverside/Smithfield area redevelopment. Lockwood's team, which includes tenant liaison manager Amy Williams and operations manager Russell Hall, intends to seamlessly integrate the Market Hall into these future town center plans. The team has pledged to work closely with local traders to enhance the market's offerings and provide a vibrant and diverse shopping experience.