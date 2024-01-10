Law Announced for Exoneration and Compensation in Horizon Scandal

In a decisive move aimed at rectifying the wrongs of the infamous Horizon scandal, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the introduction of a new law. This legislation is designed to swiftly exonerate and compensate the victims, marking a significant step towards justice for the hundreds of postmasters and Post Office employees who were wrongly convicted due to the flawed Horizon computer system.

Addressing the Injustices of the Horizon Scandal

The Horizon scandal, deeply intertwined with the operations of the Post Office and the involvement of IT giant Fujitsu, resulted in the wrongful convictions of 736 sub postmasters. The cause: a defective software system that falsely implicated innocent individuals in financial discrepancies. To date, only 93 of these convictions have been overturned, leaving a substantial number of individuals still bearing the weight of an undeserved criminal record.

New Law: Exoneration and Compensation

The new legislation announced by the Prime Minister aims to expedite the process of exoneration. With the law's implementation, the government plans to override the remaining convictions swiftly, ensuring the innocent do not continue to suffer the consequences of the system's malfunction. Additionally, to address the financial impact of the scandal, an upfront payment of £75,000 will be offered to the victims, with further compensation reaching up to £600,000.

The potential for former Post Office executives to return bonuses received during the scandal's unfolding is also under scrutiny. Public awareness and outrage over the scandal have increased notably since the airing of the ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs the Post Office'.