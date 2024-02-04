Proposal for New Industrial Warehouse Complex at Kingsway Business Park

Plans for a new industrial warehouse complex at the Kingsway Business Park in Rochdale have been put forward by Wilson Bowden Developments Ltd. The proposal includes four buildings with a total internal floorspace of 12,807 square meters, designed for flexible use, further expanding the business park and potentially sparking new economic growth in the area.

Strategic Development in Rochdale

The proposed complex, situated near Junction 21 of the M62, is earmarked for 'Plot L.' This area already boasts outline permission for development, and the current application aims to kickstart the construction process. The proposal also outlines the inclusion of 57 car parking spaces, with provisions made for both electric vehicles and disabled parking.

Glencar Construction Onboard

This submission to Rochdale Council comes on the heels of Glencar Construction's appointment as the main contractor for another warehouse project within the same business park. Glencar's involvement further cements the area's growth trajectory and adds to the anticipation surrounding this new development.

A Boon for Local Economy

Wilson Bowden Developments has already begun work on 'Plot J' for two additional units. These are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024. The Kingsway Business Park is a joint venture with various stakeholders, including the local council and Homes England. It already hosts major retail and logistics companies such as Asda, JD Sports, and Amazon. The continuous development underscores the park's strategic positioning and the strong demand for industrial space in the Rochdale area.