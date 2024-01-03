New Housing Development Proposal Aims for Balance in Swannington

In the picturesque village of Swannington, near Coalville, a new chapter in its residential landscape may soon unfold. A proposal to build 14 new homes has been submitted by developers Mr D. W. & Mrs H. J. Measures to the North West Leicestershire District Council (NWLDC). Notably, 30 percent of these new homes are designated as affordable housing, a positive nod towards inclusivity and diversity in the housing market.

A Response to Previous Controversy

This application follows in the wake of a previous contentious proposal that had sparked significant opposition. The earlier scheme, which planned for five homes, was ultimately withdrawn, underlining the importance of community consensus in development projects. The current site at St George’s Hill, identified as suitable for housing by the Swannington Parish Council’s 2023 Neighbourhood Plan, offers a fresh slate for the developers.

A Mix of Housing Options

Representing the applicants, C.Green Planning Ltd is suggesting a diverse mix of two to four-bedroom homes. In a move responsive to local demand, the proposal also considers the inclusion of bungalows, catering to those seeking single-storey housing. However, the specifics of the design are yet to be finalized.

Striking a Balance with Existing Architecture

The developers strive to ensure that the proposed development complements the existing village architecture. Described as a ‘logical extension’ to Swannington, the project aims to strike a delicate balance between growth and preserving the village’s historical charm. The proposal is also touted to provide social and economic benefits to the community.

A decision on the outline proposal is keenly awaited from the NWLDC. Regardless of the outcome, the narrative of Swannington’s evolution continues to be written, one proposal at a time.