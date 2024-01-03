en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

New Housing Development Proposal Aims for Balance in Swannington

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
New Housing Development Proposal Aims for Balance in Swannington

In the picturesque village of Swannington, near Coalville, a new chapter in its residential landscape may soon unfold. A proposal to build 14 new homes has been submitted by developers Mr D. W. & Mrs H. J. Measures to the North West Leicestershire District Council (NWLDC). Notably, 30 percent of these new homes are designated as affordable housing, a positive nod towards inclusivity and diversity in the housing market.

A Response to Previous Controversy

This application follows in the wake of a previous contentious proposal that had sparked significant opposition. The earlier scheme, which planned for five homes, was ultimately withdrawn, underlining the importance of community consensus in development projects. The current site at St George’s Hill, identified as suitable for housing by the Swannington Parish Council’s 2023 Neighbourhood Plan, offers a fresh slate for the developers.

A Mix of Housing Options

Representing the applicants, C.Green Planning Ltd is suggesting a diverse mix of two to four-bedroom homes. In a move responsive to local demand, the proposal also considers the inclusion of bungalows, catering to those seeking single-storey housing. However, the specifics of the design are yet to be finalized.

Striking a Balance with Existing Architecture

The developers strive to ensure that the proposed development complements the existing village architecture. Described as a ‘logical extension’ to Swannington, the project aims to strike a delicate balance between growth and preserving the village’s historical charm. The proposal is also touted to provide social and economic benefits to the community.

A decision on the outline proposal is keenly awaited from the NWLDC. Regardless of the outcome, the narrative of Swannington’s evolution continues to be written, one proposal at a time.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Father Caught with Cocaine Spared Jail Term: A Closer Look at the Case

By BNN Correspondents

The Traitors Returns: A Retired Shop Owner Among New Contestants

By BNN Correspondents

Leeds Weather Forecast: Cloudy Day with Showers and a Month of Snow Ahead

By Nimrah Khatoon

Night-time Lane Closures on A52 to Facilitate Crucial Survey Works

By Shivani Chauhan

Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impre ...
@Cycling · 2 mins
Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impre ...
heart comment 0
Fareham Prepares for Parking Revolution with Fareham Live

By Saboor Bayat

Fareham Prepares for Parking Revolution with Fareham Live
Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior

By Salman Khan

Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior
New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents

By Salman Akhtar

New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents
Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors

By BNN Correspondents

Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
1 min
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
2 mins
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
2 mins
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
2 mins
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
2 mins
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
2 mins
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
2 mins
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
2 mins
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
2 mins
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app