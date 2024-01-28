New Government Regulations Threaten to Separate Woman from Her Lifeline

As the government tightens the leash on XL Bullys in response to a series of attacks, many responsible owners find themselves caught in the crossfire. Among them is Josie Shanaham, a 27-year-old from Woodbury, Devon. Her XL Bully, Mars, is more than just a pet; he's a lifeline. Suffering from bipolar disorder and anxiety, Josie credits Mars with significantly improving her mental health and enabling her to attend college independently.

A Lifeline at Risk

Josie's concern isn't unfounded. The new regulations, effective from January 31, 2024, mandate XL Bullys to be muzzled, leashed in public, and kept in secure housing. Failure to register them will render ownership illegal unless the dog is on the Index of Exempted Dogs. Josie, who lives in a caravan, fears her living situation may not meet these stringent requirements.

Mars: More Than a Pet

Mars isn't just any XL Bully. Recognized as an auxiliary aid, he holds the same rights as a guide dog. His exceptional training—82 hours under professional guidance and a recent £1,000 four-day course—have honed his ability to pick up on Josie's anxiety and even detect her low blood sugar levels. Despite his impeccable conduct, the breed's reputation and the new laws cast a long shadow over his future.

Inadequate Compensation for a Priceless Companion

In a bid to encourage owners to put down their XL Bullys, the government is offering a £200 compensation. However, it barely scratches the surface of the investment Josie and her mother have poured into Mars's training. But more than the financial loss, it's the potential emotional toll that shakes Josie. Mars's companionship is priceless, and his potential loss could be devastating to her mental health.

The ramifications of the new laws are far-reaching, affecting not just the targeted breed but also those who rely on them for support. In the ensuing debate on public safety versus individual rights, it remains to be seen where the line will be drawn.