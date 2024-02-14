New Chapter Unfolds at Sansome Walk: 40 Affordable Homes to be Built

The former Sansome Walk Swimming Pool site in Worcester is poised for a transformation, as Sanctuary Housing Association's subsidiary, Beech Grove Homes, takes charge to develop 40 affordable homes.

A New Chapter for Sansome Walk

The demolition of the beloved pool had faced delays due to the discovery of asbestos. However, with the removal of excess materials set to commence soon, the stage is now set for a new chapter in the history of this treasured location. The project, expected to commence later this year, aims to address the local housing needs by providing a mix of one- to four-bedroom homes.

Breathing Life into Affordable Housing

Sanctuary Housing Association, a trusted name in the provision of affordable housing, has taken ownership of the Sansome Walk site. Their subsidiary, Beech Grove Homes, will spearhead the development project. The new housing units will not only provide much-needed homes but also contribute to the revitalization of the local community.

A Community Effort

The development of the Sansome Walk site is a testament to the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including local authorities and the Sanctuary Housing Association. This project underscores the commitment to providing quality, affordable housing in Worcester, and it's expected to breathe new life into the area.

As we look forward to the construction of these new homes, it's clear that the Sansome Walk site is about to embark on an exciting journey. The development of 40 affordable homes will not only meet the housing needs of the local community but also serve as a symbol of hope and renewal. The project, expected to begin later this year, will mark a significant milestone in the transformation of the Sansome Walk site.

