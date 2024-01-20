New Bypass Threatens Century-Old Farm in Hartlepool

Approval has been secured for a third main route into Hartlepool from the A19, a development that will allow traffic to bypass the village of Elwick. However, the new bypass also involves road closures that threaten local businesses, with Dovecote Farm, a family-run farm in Elwick serving as a prime example.

The Impact of Road Closures

Dovecote Farm, an establishment that has been in business for nearly a century, will bear the brunt of these closures. The new plan will prevent vehicles from turning left from the farm onto the A19 southbound, a development that poses significant challenges for larger farm and delivery vehicles.

A Family's Concern

Susan Leonard, 73, a family member involved in the farm, voiced her concerns about the situation. While the family does not oppose the bypass project itself, they take issue with the closing down of their access point to and from the A19, calling it highly problematic. The alternative route through Elwick village is not viable for larger vehicles, leaving the family in a precarious situation.

Considering Legal Advice

Given the potential impact on their business and the eventual sale of the farm, the Leonard family is considering seeking legal advice. Despite their articulate expression of concerns, however, they feel their voices are being ignored.

The Council's Stance

Planning documents indicate that the closures are necessary due to their proximity to the new junction, which doesn't comply with the Design Manual for Roads and Bridges standards. Despite acknowledging the adverse impacts of the road closures, council planning officers consider them non-critical to the area's functions and operations.

As the bypass plan moves forward, the fate of Dovecote Farm hangs in the balance, highlighting the tension between infrastructure development and the preservation of local businesses.