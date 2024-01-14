New Book Unveils Queen’s Final Moments & Charles III’s Ascension

A new revelation of Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments and King Charles III’s ascension to the throne has been unveiled in a book by Robert Hardman, ‘The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy’. The intimate details of the final moments of Queen Elizabeth II’s life and the transition to her son becoming King Charles III are meticulously chronicled in this riveting account.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Moments

Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, described her death as peaceful and painless in a memo. King Charles, then Prince Charles, was informed about the Queen’s critical condition and swiftly made his way to Balmoral Castle to be by her side. The book recounts how Princess Anne and Charles’ private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, had prepared Charles for the possible passing of the Queen, which occurred more abruptly than anticipated.

Inside Balmoral Castle

At Balmoral, King Charles, accompanied by Camilla, now Queen, remained at the Queen’s bedside. In her final moments, Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie read from the Queen’s Bible, creating a serene scene that reflected her steadfast faith. The book also highlights King Charles’ attempt to contact his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, urging them to make their way to Scotland.

‘Your Majesty’ for the First Time

The moment King Charles learned of his mother’s death while at his Balmoral estate is particularly poignant. It was at this moment that he was addressed as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time by Sir Edward Young. The Queen had prepared for her death with two sealed letters in one of her red boxes. Her final royal duty before her death was to compile a list of candidates for the Order of Merit. The Queen was later laid to rest at Windsor Castle beside her husband Prince Philip, her father King George VI, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.