en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

New Book Unveils Queen’s Final Moments & Charles III’s Ascension

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
New Book Unveils Queen’s Final Moments & Charles III’s Ascension

A new revelation of Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments and King Charles III’s ascension to the throne has been unveiled in a book by Robert Hardman, ‘The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy’. The intimate details of the final moments of Queen Elizabeth II’s life and the transition to her son becoming King Charles III are meticulously chronicled in this riveting account.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Moments

Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, described her death as peaceful and painless in a memo. King Charles, then Prince Charles, was informed about the Queen’s critical condition and swiftly made his way to Balmoral Castle to be by her side. The book recounts how Princess Anne and Charles’ private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, had prepared Charles for the possible passing of the Queen, which occurred more abruptly than anticipated.

Inside Balmoral Castle

At Balmoral, King Charles, accompanied by Camilla, now Queen, remained at the Queen’s bedside. In her final moments, Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie read from the Queen’s Bible, creating a serene scene that reflected her steadfast faith. The book also highlights King Charles’ attempt to contact his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, urging them to make their way to Scotland.

‘Your Majesty’ for the First Time

The moment King Charles learned of his mother’s death while at his Balmoral estate is particularly poignant. It was at this moment that he was addressed as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time by Sir Edward Young. The Queen had prepared for her death with two sealed letters in one of her red boxes. Her final royal duty before her death was to compile a list of candidates for the Order of Merit. The Queen was later laid to rest at Windsor Castle beside her husband Prince Philip, her father King George VI, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Conservative MP Danny Kruger, founder of the New Conservatives group, is expressing deep discontent with the dramatic portrayal of the Tory party’s right-leaning factions as akin to the Mafia. This characterization surfaced amid discussions over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda bill, aimed at deterring illegal migrants by shipping some of them to Rwanda. MPs
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
21 mins ago
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
UK Government Urged to Apologise for Historical Forced Adoptions
41 mins ago
UK Government Urged to Apologise for Historical Forced Adoptions
D-Block Europe: Unveiling 'Rolling Stone' and Defining a New Era in UK Rap
5 mins ago
D-Block Europe: Unveiling 'Rolling Stone' and Defining a New Era in UK Rap
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
7 mins ago
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
Michelle Keegan Poised for Multi-Million Pound Netflix Deal Following 'Fool Me Once' Success
13 mins ago
Michelle Keegan Poised for Multi-Million Pound Netflix Deal Following 'Fool Me Once' Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
29 seconds
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
1 min
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
2 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
2 mins
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
2 mins
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
2 mins
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
3 mins
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
3 mins
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
3 mins
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
32 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app