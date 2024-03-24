New Book Unveils How Elizabeth Taylor Derailed Richard Burton's Shakespearean Career

Richard Burton's aspirations to become a Shakespearean legend were thwarted by his tumultuous relationship with Elizabeth Taylor, reveals Roger Lewis in his new book, Erotic Vagrancy: Everything About Richard Burton And Elizabeth Taylor. Their scandalous affair, ignited on the set of Cleopatra in 1963, not only captivated the world but also rerouted Burton's career trajectory away from classical theatre.

From Stage to Screen: A Shift in Ambition

Before meeting Taylor, Burton was on a path paralleling Laurence Olivier, earning accolades for his Shakespearean roles, including Hamlet, at London's Old Vic. However, his affair with Taylor, followed by their two marriages and divorces, shifted his focus from the stage to the silver screen, impacting his classical acting pursuits irreversibly. Despite his undeniable talent, Burton's Shakespearean ambitions were overshadowed by his high-profile relationship and subsequent roles in Hollywood.

Scandalous Affair to Public Spectacle

Their affair, which began while both were married to others, not only caused a media frenzy but also elicited a public condemnation from the Vatican. As Burton and Taylor's relationship evolved, so did their careers, with the couple starring in 11 films together. Despite the glitz and glamour, Burton's association with Taylor marked a departure from serious theatre, relegating him to tabloid fodder, while Taylor's acting prowess received newfound respect.

Legacy and Reflection

While Burton's potential as a Shakespearean actor remained unfulfilled, his legacy as a captivating screen presence endures. Taylor, on the other hand, emerged as a more serious actress, attributed in part to their shared cinematic ventures. Erotic Vagrancy not only explores the dynamics of their relationship but also reflects on how personal affairs can alter professional trajectories, offering a poignant look at two of Hollywood's most iconic figures.