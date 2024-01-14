en English
Europe

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Moments, King Charles III’s Historic Ascension Chronicled

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Moments, King Charles III's Historic Ascension Chronicled

In the tranquil setting of Balmoral Castle, Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments unraveled with an air of serenity and dignity. The details, laid bare in the newly released book ‘The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy’ by acclaimed royal author Robert Hardman, shed light on a profound transition in British monarchy.

A Peaceful Departure

According to the book, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch in history, passed away peacefully in her sleep. A memo penned by Sir Edward Young, her private secretary, confirmed the Queen’s quiet exit from life. Described as a transition devoid of any awareness or pain, her passing echoed the tranquility she embodied during her reign. The Queen’s final hours were marked by a surprising flurry of activity as she continued her royal duties until the end, a testament to her unwavering commitment.

An Emotional Transition

In the wake of his mother’s deteriorating health, then-Prince Charles hastened to Balmoral Castle. The urgency was palpable, with the Queen’s death anticipated within days, only to occur within hours. It was during the reading of the ‘London Bridge’ protocol, outlining the procedures following the Queen’s demise, that King Charles and his wife, Camilla, were summoned to her bedside. Also present were Princess Anne and the Queen’s senior dresser, Angela Kelly, with Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie reading from the Queen’s Bible.

King Charles III: The Dawn of a New Reign

The book recounts the poignant moment where King Charles was first addressed as ‘Your Majesty’ by Sir Young, marking the official commencement of his reign. The Queen’s preparation for her eventual passing was evident, with sealed letters discovered in her red box of state documents. Her final royal duty, the nomination of candidates for the Order of Merit, was completed prior to her death.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest at Windsor Castle, her final resting place shared with her beloved husband, Prince Philip, her father, mother, and sister. The book ‘The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy’ encapsulates these intimate details, offering a rare glimpse into the royal transition and the beginning of King Charles III’s reign.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

