Transportation

New £1.1m Sustainable Road to Connect Norwich Airport and Industrial Estate

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
New £1.1m Sustainable Road to Connect Norwich Airport and Industrial Estate

Norwich, a city continuously adapting and growing, is set to receive a new road project. Funded by the £32m Transforming Cities fund awarded to the county council in 2020, the £1.1m project is set to begin in April and is expected to conclude by early summer. The road, stretching a quarter of a mile, is designed to connect Norwich Airport to the Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. It is a unique addition to the cityscape, as it will cater exclusively to buses, cyclists, and pedestrians, banning general traffic. This strategic plan aims to enhance sustainable access to the airport and related facilities such as the International Aviation Academy Norwich.

A Sustainable Road for a Sustainable Future

The project, approved last year by Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, Graham Plant, shows an innovative approach towards creating a sustainable city infrastructure. The plan involves widening and extending Liberator Road, incorporating a new link to the yellow pedalway route. The road will also feature a 1.8-meter-wide footpath, encouraging residents to opt for more eco-friendly modes of transport.

Preventing Unauthorised Vehicle Use

Alongside promoting sustainable transit, the project also involves installing barriers to prevent unauthorized vehicle use. The speed limit will be capped at 20mph or lower, ensuring the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. The goal is to create a safe and exclusive route for buses, cyclists, and pedestrians to access the airport and its related facilities.

Ownership and Future Plans

Ownership of the link road will remain with the airport, supported by a legal agreement for bus operator access and pedestrian and cyclist public access. The funding for the project comes from part of the £32 million Transforming Cities fund awarded to the county council in 2020, which is also financing other city developments. The Norwich Airport Industrial Estate was sold to Dove Real Estate in 2022 for £35.7 million by Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council, indicating an ongoing investment in the city’s infrastructure.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

