Travel & Tourism

Never Say Die Pub: Exploring the Shadows Beyond the Spirits

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Never Say Die Pub: Exploring the Shadows Beyond the Spirits

The legendary Never Say Die pub in Jaywick, known for its eerie ambiance and tales of unexplainable occurrences, is all set to host its inaugural ghost-hunt on February 26. The event, a brainchild of Haunting Ghost Hunts, is scheduled to begin at 9 PM and will continue until the wee hours of 3 AM. Priced at £45 per ticket, the event promises a spine-chilling exploration of the pub, which has been a hotbed of paranormal activities.

Unveiling the Paranormal Mystery

With a history of several landlords, the pub has been a hub of uncanny happenings. Stories of a ‘grey lady’ haunting the back bar, objects being mysteriously moved or hidden, and unexplained feelings of dread have been staples in the narratives of staff and patrons. The pub’s reputation of being haunted extends to its neighbors who have reported lights flickering on during the periods of closure.

A New Chapter in the Pub’s History

Despite the long-standing tales of ghostly encounters, the pub had never opened its doors for a paranormal investigation, until now. The decision to host a ghost hunt has been attributed to the open-mindedness of the new landlord. This move is being seen as a unique opportunity, as there might not be another chance for such an event at this location in the future.

Experience the Ghost Hunt

Those who are brave enough to delve into the supernatural can find the tickets to this thrilling event on Eventbrite. Participants will be guided through the pub’s haunted spots and will get a chance to communicate with spirits using specialized equipment. The event promises an unforgettable experience, blending history with mystery, and offering a chance to witness the inexplicable. But a word of advice to aspiring ghost hunters: be prepared for a spooky surprise and keep an open mind.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

