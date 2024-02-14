Netflix Documentary Stirs Controversy: The Sidemen's Story Limited to UK and Ireland

Netflix Documentary Sparks Outrage: The Sidemen's Story Limited to UK and Ireland

A Decade in the Making, Yet Not for All

February 14, 2024 - The Sidemen, a YouTube collective that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, recently released their much-anticipated documentary, "The Sidemen Story," on Netflix. However, the joy of their fans was short-lived when they discovered that the film is only available in the UK and Ireland. The documentary, which chronicles the group's journey over the past decade, has left many supporters feeling excluded and frustrated.

The Sidemen: From Gaming to Global Phenomenon

Formed in 2013, The Sidemen consists of seven British YouTubers who initially bonded over their shared love of playing Grand Theft Auto. With KSI at the forefront, the group quickly gained popularity, amassing over 15 million subscribers on their main channel, making it the 12th most subscribed British YouTube channel. As their influence grew, The Sidemen expanded into various business ventures, including merchandising and owning a fast-food chain.

The Documentary: A Deep Dive into Friendship, Struggles, and Triumphs

Directed by Luke Hyams, "The Sidemen Story" offers fans an intimate look into the lives of the group's members, delving into their individual stories, conflicts, and charitable endeavors. The film also explores the impact of The Sidemen's YouTube presence and the message they hope to convey to their audience. For fans and aspiring YouTubers alike, the documentary serves as a source of inspiration and a testament to the power of friendship and resilience.

Despite the disappointment of many fans, "The Sidemen Story" has been well-received by those who have been able to watch it. The documentary provides a deeper understanding of the group's dynamics and struggles, ultimately leaving viewers with a newfound appreciation for their friendship and resilience. While the limited availability of the film on Netflix has sparked outrage, fans continue to hope that the streaming giant will expand its distribution to other countries, allowing more people to experience "The Sidemen Story."

