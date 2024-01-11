Nelson Musician’s Free Guitar Lessons Empower Local Youth

Aaron Hipgrave-Lewis, a young 21-year-old musician hailing from Nelson, has embarked on a mission to empower his community through the power of music. In an effort to give back, he has initiated free weekly guitar lessons for individuals aged between 16 and 24 at the Pendle YES Hub.

A Journey of Self-Discovery Through Music

Aaron’s journey wasn’t always smooth. With limited employment prospects and a lack of experience needed for creative roles, his mental well-being was greatly affected. It was then that he found solace in the Pendle YES Hub. Through engagement in various free activities and seeking well-being support from Lancashire Mind, Aaron found a way to navigate his hurdles.

Building Connections and Enhancing Skills

His involvement with the hub has proven transformative. The experience has allowed him to forge new connections, develop his teaching skills, and assist others in the beautiful journey of learning guitar. Aaron’s volunteer work resonates deeply with the Hub’s mission to nurture local youth by providing courses, social activities, and mental health support.

Government Support and Community Impact

The Pendle YES Hub’s initiatives are funded by over £420,000 from the Government Levelling Up initiative through the Nelson Town Deal. Operating as a one-stop-shop for young individuals in Pendle, the hub offers a supportive environment to enhance confidence, health and employability. Aaron’s journey is a testament to the effectiveness of the hub in fostering personal growth and community service.

His efforts have been widely acknowledged and appreciated by the Pendle YES Hub Project Lead Dave Marshall, Councillor Asjad Mahmood, and Stephen Barnes, Chair of the Nelson Town Deal. The story of this young musician offers a heartening example of how personal struggles can be transformed into community service, enabling the nurturing of talent and the building of a stronger, more connected community.