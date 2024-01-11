en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Nelson Musician’s Free Guitar Lessons Empower Local Youth

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Nelson Musician’s Free Guitar Lessons Empower Local Youth

Aaron Hipgrave-Lewis, a young 21-year-old musician hailing from Nelson, has embarked on a mission to empower his community through the power of music. In an effort to give back, he has initiated free weekly guitar lessons for individuals aged between 16 and 24 at the Pendle YES Hub.

A Journey of Self-Discovery Through Music

Aaron’s journey wasn’t always smooth. With limited employment prospects and a lack of experience needed for creative roles, his mental well-being was greatly affected. It was then that he found solace in the Pendle YES Hub. Through engagement in various free activities and seeking well-being support from Lancashire Mind, Aaron found a way to navigate his hurdles.

Building Connections and Enhancing Skills

His involvement with the hub has proven transformative. The experience has allowed him to forge new connections, develop his teaching skills, and assist others in the beautiful journey of learning guitar. Aaron’s volunteer work resonates deeply with the Hub’s mission to nurture local youth by providing courses, social activities, and mental health support.

Government Support and Community Impact

The Pendle YES Hub’s initiatives are funded by over £420,000 from the Government Levelling Up initiative through the Nelson Town Deal. Operating as a one-stop-shop for young individuals in Pendle, the hub offers a supportive environment to enhance confidence, health and employability. Aaron’s journey is a testament to the effectiveness of the hub in fostering personal growth and community service.

His efforts have been widely acknowledged and appreciated by the Pendle YES Hub Project Lead Dave Marshall, Councillor Asjad Mahmood, and Stephen Barnes, Chair of the Nelson Town Deal. The story of this young musician offers a heartening example of how personal struggles can be transformed into community service, enabling the nurturing of talent and the building of a stronger, more connected community.

0
Education Society United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
15 mins ago
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has netted five individuals in the ongoing probe into the alleged teacher recruitment exam paper leak in Rajasthan. This investigation pertains to the senior teacher 2nd grade competitive examination paper leak of 2022. The quintet arrested on January 11 includes Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
44 mins ago
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
50 mins ago
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
Mayflower Primary Tops London's Best Schools 2023 Guide
38 mins ago
Mayflower Primary Tops London's Best Schools 2023 Guide
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
40 mins ago
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
Anti-Drug Symposiums Held by SCCADAC Reach Numerous Schools
41 mins ago
Anti-Drug Symposiums Held by SCCADAC Reach Numerous Schools
Latest Headlines
World News
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
3 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
6 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
10 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
11 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
11 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
12 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
18 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
19 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
21 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
25 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app