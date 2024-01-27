Navigating the UK's Skilled Worker and Graduate Immigration Routes

The United Kingdom, a global hub of opportunities, offers diverse pathways for international students and skilled workers to work, thrive, and potentially settle in the country. Two of these pathways are the Skilled Worker visa and the UK Graduate route, each with its unique features and eligibility criteria.

Unpacking the Skilled Worker Visa

The Skilled Worker visa, successor to the Tier 2 (General) work visa, is a beacon for skilled professionals seeking to establish their careers in the UK. To qualify, applicants must secure a job offer from a Home Office-licensed sponsor, meet the stipulated skill and salary requirements, and demonstrate English language proficiency at a B1 intermediate level.

Upon approval, the Skilled Worker visa can be valid for up to five years, providing a potential springboard for permanent residency. This visa is a testament to the UK's commitment to attract and retain international talent, underscoring its place as a land of opportunity.

The UK Graduate Route: A Gateway for Students

The UK Graduate route, designed for international students who have completed their degree in the UK, offers a different, somewhat more flexible pathway. It permits graduates to stay and work in the UK at any skill level for two to three years, without the necessity of a job offer in hand.

While the Graduate route offers unparalleled flexibility in employment and career development, it does not contribute towards settlement rights. However, graduates can readily switch to other work routes, such as the Skilled Worker route, upon finding suitable employment.

Anticipated Changes to UK Immigration Policies

Currently, the UK is contemplating changes to its immigration policies. One such proposal includes reviewing the Graduate visa and potentially raising the minimum salary threshold for Skilled Worker visas from £26,200 to £38,700.

This proposed increase could make it more challenging for graduates to transition directly to Skilled Worker visas, as the average graduate salary in the UK hovers just over £33,000, which falls short of the proposed new threshold.