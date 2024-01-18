en English
Business

Navigating the UK Construction Sector amidst Economic Uncertainty: A Discussion at the Social Housing Annual Conference

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Charlie Ash, the sector lead for housing associations, took centre stage at the Social Housing Annual Conference to address an issue that has been looming large over the UK construction industry – contractor and supply chain risk. The discussion was set against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, a narrative that has been all too familiar in recent years.

Challenges of the Construction Industry

In 2023, the construction industry in the UK grappled with a myriad of pressures – labor shortages, material scarcities, and inflation. The Construction Skills Network Industry Outlook indicated a need for an additional 225,000 construction workers by 2027, with open vacancies reaching 140,000 in July 2023. The compounded impact of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in unprecedented material shortages, though some materials are inching back to pre-Covid availability levels. Inflation, which peaked at 11% in 2022, is expected to stabilize around 2% by the end of 2025.

Strategies for Managing Risk

Organizations are adopting various strategies to manage risk. Shifting from a ‘just in time’ to a ‘just in case’ supply chain model, diversifying suppliers, including cost escalation clauses in contracts, and investing in technology to automate supply orders are some of the measures taken. Despite the economic challenges, the UK construction sector remains robust, with a turnover of £370bn and employing 3.1m people.

Investment in New Homes

House building serves as a significant economic indicator, with Registered Providers investing £13bn in new homes over the past year and planning to spend £16.8bn in the next year. Glenigan forecasts renewed construction growth at 8% for 2024 and 7% for 2025, hinting at a potential recovery that could boost consumer and business confidence, leading to industry growth in 2025.

In conclusion, while the UK construction industry continues to face numerous challenges, a combination of innovative risk management strategies and robust investment in housing suggests a promising future. The industry’s resilience in the face of adversity serves as a testament to the determination and resourcefulness of all those involved, and a beacon of hope for the years to come.

Business United Kingdom
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

