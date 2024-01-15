Navigating the Legal Complexities of LNG Shipping Amid Red Sea Tensions

As the United Kingdom grapples with the complexities of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping industry, the ongoing unrest in the Red Sea presents a new wave of challenges. Around 30% of the UK’s LNG supply hails from Qatar, with the conventional route traversing the Suez Canal—a lifeline now compromised by geopolitical tensions.

The Legal Labyrinth of LNG Shipping

Matthew Saunders, Ashurst LLP’s global head of international arbitration, shines a spotlight on the legal intricacies of the LNG shipping industry. He emphasizes the increasing significance of force majeure clauses and hardship doctrines—legal instruments designed to manage contractual obligations during unforeseen circumstances. The choice of words in force majeure clauses can sway the outcome of disputes, a scenario becoming increasingly common with the surge in spot and medium-term contracts and the relative dip in long-term agreements.

London and Singapore: Preferred Arbitration Venues

London and Singapore emerge as preferred arbitration locations due to their specialized legal expertise in the LNG sector. However, Saunders insists that the understanding of contract terms is paramount, especially in the context of delivery complications, cargo availability, and price volatility. A well-structured force majeure clause can help mitigate the effects of shipping disruptions and manage the potential long-term repercussions of invoking such clauses.

Qatar and the Red Sea Conundrum

Qatar, Europe’s second-largest LNG provider, has temporarily suspended LNG tanker dispatches across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait due to heightened risks following US-led airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. This halt in supply during the winter season could potentially exacerbate the challenges for the LNG industry. Amidst this chaos, the UK is set to receive two US LNG cargoes in the coming week, scheduled for delivery at the Port of Milford Haven in Wales. In parallel, TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to increase its stakes in offshore oil and gas fields in Namibia, in partnership with leading LNG producer QatarEnergy.

However, the situation remains volatile. Over the weekend, four LNG tankers, initially destined for the Suez Canal after loading at Ras Laffan in Qatar, were held offshore Oman due to escalating tensions in the region. The Qatari government’s International Media Office is yet to confirm or comment on these developments.