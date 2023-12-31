en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Faces Financial Crossroads as 2024 Looms with Economic Changes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 10:07 am EST
UK Faces Financial Crossroads as 2024 Looms with Economic Changes

As the calendar flips to its final page, marking the end of 2023, the financially savvy among us find ourselves at a crossroads. The imminent arrival of 2024 brings with it the promise of a fresh start and an opportunity to recalibrate our financial compasses. The past year has seen seismic shifts in the UK’s economic landscape, with the Bank of England’s decision to hike its base rate to the highest level in a decade and a half, standing as a noteworthy development. This move, coupled with the massive overhaul of the pension system, prompts a thorough reassessment of our financial strategies as we brace ourselves for the year ahead.

Bank of England Raises Base Rate

The Bank of England has been in a relentless tug of war with inflation, leading to a series of 14 rate hikes over the last two years. This aggressive campaign culminated in August, with the base rate reaching a staggering 5.25%. This move was designed to curb the soaring inflation, which at its peak in January stood at 10.1%, but by November had fallen to 3.9%. Despite the easing of inflation, Bank governor Andrew Bailey warns that the war is far from over. The ripple effects of these hikes are felt most acutely by homeowners, with the increased base rate translating to significant jumps in mortgage payments. It is estimated that 1.6 million households will be remortgaging to higher rates in 2024.

The UK Economy: A Balancing Act

While the UK economy managed to stave off recession in 2023, the threat still looms large. Despite the Bank’s insistence that rate cuts are not imminent, slowing wage growth and falling inflation might provide the necessary room for policymakers to begin reducing rates in 2024’s first half. Unemployment, which stood at 4.2% in the months leading up to October 2023, is expected to rise to 4.8%. The EY Item Club projects the first potential rate cut to be in the spring of 2024.

Pension System Overhaul: A Game Changer

A significant development in 2023 was Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to eliminate the £1,073,100 lifetime allowance on pensions. This limit previously capped the amount one could contribute to their retirement fund without incurring additional taxes. This policy alteration has far-reaching implications on retirement planning and individual savings behavior.

0
Business Economy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Li Auto Inc to Launch its First Fully Electric Car Amid Challenges

By Salman Akhtar

Reviving Britain's High Streets: A Call for Accountability and Investment amid Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

From Brink of Collapse to Recovery: THG Founder's Surprising Rescue of City AM

By BNN Correspondents

Warren Buffett's Investment Strategy: A Closer Look at Amazon and Coca-Cola

By BNN Correspondents

Businessweek's Most-Read Stories of 2023: Cracking the Roulette Code a ...
@Business · 19 mins
Businessweek's Most-Read Stories of 2023: Cracking the Roulette Code a ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Rise and Fall in Fame and Fortune

By Mahnoor Jehangir

2023: A Year of Rise and Fall in Fame and Fortune
Radhika Gupta: From Traditional Finance to Shark Tank India

By Rafia Tasleem

Radhika Gupta: From Traditional Finance to Shark Tank India
City AM’s Resurgence: A Testament to Resilience in Print Media

By Aqsa Younas Rana

City AM's Resurgence: A Testament to Resilience in Print Media
Deciphering Warren Buffett’s Investment Strategy: A Look at Amazon and Coca-Cola

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Deciphering Warren Buffett's Investment Strategy: A Look at Amazon and Coca-Cola
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentina's Supreme Court to Review Milei's Controversial Economic Decree
40 seconds
Argentina's Supreme Court to Review Milei's Controversial Economic Decree
Argentine Football Association Considers Retiring Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey
3 mins
Argentine Football Association Considers Retiring Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey
Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.
4 mins
Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.
U.S. Border Force Intensifies Efforts to Intercept Unauthorized Vapes Amid Health Concerns
5 mins
U.S. Border Force Intensifies Efforts to Intercept Unauthorized Vapes Amid Health Concerns
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Unexpected Connection: A Look Behind the Scenes
5 mins
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Unexpected Connection: A Look Behind the Scenes
Zambian High Court Judge Suspended: A Debate Over Judicial Competence Ignited
8 mins
Zambian High Court Judge Suspended: A Debate Over Judicial Competence Ignited
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia
9 mins
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia
Winter Weather Amplifies Heart Health Risks: A Cardiologist's Caution
12 mins
Winter Weather Amplifies Heart Health Risks: A Cardiologist's Caution
Argentina's New Political Duo: Javier Milei and His Sister, Karina Milei
12 mins
Argentina's New Political Duo: Javier Milei and His Sister, Karina Milei
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
5 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app