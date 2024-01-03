en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating the Complex Tax Implications for Gifting in the US and UK

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Navigating the Complex Tax Implications for Gifting in the US and UK

Understanding the complexities of tax implications for gifting in the US and UK is crucial, especially for individuals with connections to both countries. The landscape is riddled with regulations and exceptions that require careful navigation. In the UK, gifts between spouses and civil partners are typically exempt from inheritance tax (IHT). However, this exemption is capped at £325,000 when assets are transferred from a UK domiciled spouse to a non-UK domiciled one.

US vs UK: Marital Deduction and Charitable Gifts

In the US, an unlimited marital deduction for gift and estate tax is available for transfers between spouses. But, there’s a catch. When the recipient spouse is not a US citizen, tax-free transfers are limited to $175,000 annually. For charitable gifts, the UK requires the recipient entity to be registered as a charity within the UK, EU, or EEA to qualify for an IHT exemption. In contrast, the US allows for estate tax deductions for charitable bequests by US citizens and domiciliaries to US organizations.

Asset Transfers and Tax Implications

When it comes to asset transfers, the US adopts a carry-over basis for capital gains tax on gifted assets. The UK, on the other hand, treats such gifts as chargeable disposals, potentially leading to double taxation issues. The UK’s ‘potentially exempt transfer’ (PET) regime allows individuals to make tax-free lifetime gifts if they survive the gift by seven or more years.

Lifetime Exclusion and Gift Tax

The US, contrastingly, caps annual tax-free gifts at $17,000 per individual and imposes a lifetime exclusion amount of $12.92 million. Gifts beyond these limits are subject to a 40% gift tax. Transferring assets into trusts in the US can be tax-efficient if it falls within the lifetime exclusion amount, while in the UK such transfers are immediately subject to IHT, creating a tax burden that often makes lifetime planning using trusts prohibitive.

As the tax implications vary significantly between the two jurisdictions, individuals need to plan carefully, consider professional advice, and stay updated with legislation changes to avoid potential pitfalls.

0
Business United Kingdom United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Digital Asset Management Firm Gains Ground with Strategic Acquisition

By Rizwan Shah

Life Cycle Assessment: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Practices

By Geeta Pillai

Indian Discoms' Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise

By Rafia Tasleem

Ireland 2024: Navigating Economic, Political, and Environmental Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms ...
@Business · 2 mins
CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms ...
heart comment 0
Analysts’ Data Services and Resources Report: Top Five Nigerian Companies with Highest ESG Ratings

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Analysts' Data Services and Resources Report: Top Five Nigerian Companies with Highest ESG Ratings
ID Logistics Group Unveils Liquidity Account Status and Trading Volumes for H2 2023

By Mahnoor Jehangir

ID Logistics Group Unveils Liquidity Account Status and Trading Volumes for H2 2023
JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry
Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy
Latest Headlines
World News
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
33 seconds
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
1 min
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
1 min
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
1 min
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
2 mins
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
3 mins
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
3 mins
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
3 mins
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
24 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app