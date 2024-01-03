Navigating the Complex Tax Implications for Gifting in the US and UK

Understanding the complexities of tax implications for gifting in the US and UK is crucial, especially for individuals with connections to both countries. The landscape is riddled with regulations and exceptions that require careful navigation. In the UK, gifts between spouses and civil partners are typically exempt from inheritance tax (IHT). However, this exemption is capped at £325,000 when assets are transferred from a UK domiciled spouse to a non-UK domiciled one.

US vs UK: Marital Deduction and Charitable Gifts

In the US, an unlimited marital deduction for gift and estate tax is available for transfers between spouses. But, there’s a catch. When the recipient spouse is not a US citizen, tax-free transfers are limited to $175,000 annually. For charitable gifts, the UK requires the recipient entity to be registered as a charity within the UK, EU, or EEA to qualify for an IHT exemption. In contrast, the US allows for estate tax deductions for charitable bequests by US citizens and domiciliaries to US organizations.

Asset Transfers and Tax Implications

When it comes to asset transfers, the US adopts a carry-over basis for capital gains tax on gifted assets. The UK, on the other hand, treats such gifts as chargeable disposals, potentially leading to double taxation issues. The UK’s ‘potentially exempt transfer’ (PET) regime allows individuals to make tax-free lifetime gifts if they survive the gift by seven or more years.

Lifetime Exclusion and Gift Tax

The US, contrastingly, caps annual tax-free gifts at $17,000 per individual and imposes a lifetime exclusion amount of $12.92 million. Gifts beyond these limits are subject to a 40% gift tax. Transferring assets into trusts in the US can be tax-efficient if it falls within the lifetime exclusion amount, while in the UK such transfers are immediately subject to IHT, creating a tax burden that often makes lifetime planning using trusts prohibitive.

As the tax implications vary significantly between the two jurisdictions, individuals need to plan carefully, consider professional advice, and stay updated with legislation changes to avoid potential pitfalls.