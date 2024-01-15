Navigating the Complex Landscape of Language Learning Models

Patrick Kehoe, a top executive at Messagepoint, underscores the increasing relevance of the human-in-the-loop concept in the application of current Language Learning Models (LLMs). He points out that clear customer communication, a principle championed by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority Consumer Duty, remains paramount. Market research company Forrester echoes this sentiment, cautioning IT decision-makers against the growing trend of universally applying LLMs. They posit that targeted, narrow models could be a more efficient strategy for specific tasks, such as invoice processing.

Technical Risks and the Power of Simplicity

The use of LLMs is not without its challenges. It demands careful consideration of technical risks and the wisdom to avoid implementing complex solutions where simpler ones would suffice. Forrester’s recent AI Pulse Survey from July 2023 reveals a split in enterprise usage of generative AI strategies: while some companies are leveraging open-source LLMs, a larger portion is opting for commercial LLMs from established suppliers.

Commercial Models and Advanced Work Automation

Commercial models, supported by advanced work automation (AWA) tools such as digital process automation (DPA) and robotic process automation (RPA), are recommended for tasks that are critical in nature. Providers with a strong track record in custom models can offer substantial support in this arena.

Existing AWA suppliers are encouraged to experiment with integrating LLMs into their offerings. There’s a growing trend among RPA suppliers to provide digital assistants to all workers. This trend could see the utilization of LLMs to enhance task automation, making work processes more efficient and less labor-intensive.

LLMs in Operational Support

Forrester predicts that the use of large language models in operational support will develop rapidly. In finance and accounting, LLMs could potentially reduce external auditing fees. Trullion CEO Isaac Heller believes that auditing will be the first area to see widespread use of LLMs. His assertion is backed by one of their customers who is already using LLMs to estimate the value of a leased asset for SEC reporting.

The potential uses of LLMs extend into various sectors, including human resource policies, field service, customer communications, and summarizing customer conversions. However, the technical risks cannot be ignored. Forrester stresses the need for IT decision-makers to resist the pressure to apply LLMs universally and instead seek the help of providers specializing in narrow models.